News

2023: MOSIEND urges Ijaw youths not to vote for Tinubu

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has urged the people of the movement and region not to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This charge was given by the national spokesperson of the group, Prince Kakas Ambgare, who is also a chieftain APC. According to him, the people would only support a candidate who has the interest of the Niger Delta. In a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Amgbare called on every well-meaning individual in the Niger Delta region to dissociate themselves from he presidential candidate of the APC, stating that Tinubu’s candidature is a disservice and a curse to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

He sated further that the Niger Delta region despite its vast crude oil deposit has suffered marginalisation from leaders, especially from the South West. He said that the whole problem of the Niger Delta in this Fourth Republic started with the emergence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man who domiciled all companies collecting oil from the Niger Delta in Lagos. The statement reads in part: “The only thing the Yoruba man does to us is to take from us. They blocked our seaports from functioning, but allowed the one in Lagos to function. Deliberately undeveloped us so as to domicile all operational headquarters of oil companies in Lagos.

“This is not a matter of being a member of APC. We will put party membership aside and work for the interest of our region which Atiku Abubakar to the answer, a second employer of labour after government through his business conglomerates across Niger Delta states. “What we are seeing clearly shows that the political class who are aspiring especially the APC national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, only campaigning on the basis of rhetoric. There is no clear commitment to solve the problems of the Nigerian question and the Niger Delta in particular. He disclosed that with the present state of insecurity and dwindling economic situation, the nation needs a vibrant young person that can pilot the affairs of the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

“A watch is the final piece of a great look,” says designer Vince Tomé

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nothing reflects status and personality like a watch. Owning a classic timepiece is the epitome of sophistication and luxury. A great watch reflects the inspiration and character of its designer. While many watch companies offer run of the mill designs, few are willing to push the envelope and offer their customers the exclusivity they are […]
News

Raufu tasks Makinde on Ibadan Inland Dry Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has been advised to make 20,000 tonnes capacity Ibadan Inland Port project being constructed at the Olodo area the hub of industrialization in the state by developing a master plan that would incorporate ancillary support projects based on the multiplier effects of the dry port to create jobs and […]
News

Labour unions support sacking of FUOYE varsity registrar

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Various labour unions at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), have thrown their weight behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to remove the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, over alleged misconduct. The university’s workforce, which vehemently refused a possible reinstatement of the registrar, also supported the suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica