2023: MOSIEND urges Ijaw youths not to vote for Tinubu

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has urged the people of the movement and region not to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This charge was given by the national spokesperson of the group, Prince Kakas Ambgare, who is also a chieftain APC. According to him, the people would only support a candidate who has the interest of the Niger Delta. In a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Amgbare called on every well-meaning individual in the Niger Delta region to dissociate themselves from he presidential candidate of the APC, stating that Tinubu’s candidature is a disservice and a curse to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.

He sated further that the Niger Delta region despite its vast crude oil deposit has suffered marginalisation from leaders, especially from the South West. He said that the whole problem of the Niger Delta in this Fourth Republic started with the emergence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man who domiciled all companies collecting oil from the Niger Delta in Lagos. The statement reads in part: “The only thing the Yoruba man does to us is to take from us. They blocked our seaports from functioning, but allowed the one in Lagos to function. Deliberately undeveloped us so as to domicile all operational headquarters of oil companies in Lagos.

“This is not a matter of being a member of APC. We will put party membership aside and work for the interest of our region which Atiku Abubakar to the answer, a second employer of labour after government through his business conglomerates across Niger Delta states. “What we are seeing clearly shows that the political class who are aspiring especially the APC national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, only campaigning on the basis of rhetoric. There is no clear commitment to solve the problems of the Nigerian question and the Niger Delta in particular. He disclosed that with the present state of insecurity and dwindling economic situation, the nation needs a vibrant young person that can pilot the affairs of the country.”

