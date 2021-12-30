2023: Most Benue guber aspirants’re jobseekers – PDP chieftain

A frontline governorship aspirant in Benue State, Chief Ngutor Anyam, yesterday described most of the over 70 people jostling to succeed Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chief, whospoke with journalists in Makurdi, urged voters to elect credible leaders that will give them effective representation.

He said: “I think it’s a very healthy development. I expect that more aspirants should come out for the elec-tion. Some of them are looking for employment; they don’t have anything to offer.

If you give them an opportunity, they cannot do anything. “Clearly, if you go to other places the leadership bar has been raised so well. You cannot have more than four aspirants because right from day one people know that this is what the people expect.

“It therefore means that in Benue we have to get to a point that as elders and leaders, we must articulate what we know as a people and raise a bar of leadership so that people won’t just be coming into leadership as a profession.”

