News

2023: Most Benue guber aspirants’re jobseekers – PDP chieftain

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

A frontline governorship aspirant in Benue State, Chief Ngutor Anyam, yesterday described most of the over 70 people jostling to succeed Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chief, whospoke with journalists in Makurdi, urged voters to elect credible leaders that will give them effective representation.

He said: “I think it’s a very healthy development. I expect that more aspirants should come out for the elec-tion. Some of them are looking for employment; they don’t have anything to offer.

 

If you give them an opportunity, they cannot do anything. “Clearly, if you go to other places the leadership bar has been raised so well. You cannot have more than four aspirants because right from day one people know that this is what the people expect.

“It therefore means that in Benue we have to get to a point that as elders and leaders, we must articulate what we know as a people and raise a bar of leadership so that people won’t just be coming into leadership as a profession.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MultiChoice Talent Factory Graduates Class of 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa Academy has graduated 20 students, after 18 months intense training in film and television production. The students’ academic course which was extended from 12 months to 18 months due to the pandemic gave them the opportunity of acquiring the MTF Academy qualification as well as an equally illustrious qualification […]
News

Osun, Edo lead as INEC ends Q1 online CVR exercise

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Osun and Edo states lead comfortably in the ongoing online continuous voter registration exercise (CVR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).   The commission, which yesterday, announced the end of the first quarter of the exercise, which started on June 28, said over three million fresh online preregistrants uploaded their data on its portal. […]
News

Ndume to Buhari: Profile, prosecute surrendered terrorists, resettle victim

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Senator Muhammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly has counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to profile and prosecute those found culpable among the surrendered terrorists in the North-east.   In an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the weekend, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica