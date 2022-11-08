2023: Much ado about manifesto

This is the season of manifestos; expectedly so, as the 2023 elections draw nearer. I have read a couple of manifestos of the front line candidates, promising what they will do and how they intend to do them to advance the cause of Nigeria’s over 200 million people.

Now, morning, afternoon and evening, all we hear are manifestos. I must say they are all very heartening. The one that I cherish so much is the one of honesty, transparency and accountability.

The manifesto that speaks to honesty of purpose and experience. The manifesto that speaks to previous experience and fulfilled promises.

We have Atiku, Obi and Tinubu as the most prominent contenders. The three of them have come out with their manifestos, and have dissected them to the smallest whole number for Nigerians to understand. Tinubu’s approach has been most strategic.

He met with the government people at the unveiling, highlighted the meat of his manifesto and synthesised it for the ordinary folks to understand. He went a step further to meet with the Organised Private Sector to present his manifesto, answered questions from the audience and allowed a robust exchange and interaction at the event.

Atiku Abubakar presented his own too and also launched a book to kick-start his own campaign agenda. Peter Obi has reportedly presented one, which he reportedly denied, but which has found its way to the manifesto market for sale. Judging from experience, the 2023 elections would not be won by the beauty of any manifesto.

The majority of the real voting public do not have time to read bulky manifestos; save for those snippets of information that are handed to them by the spokesmen of the various political parties.

Again, manifestos are not cast in iron and steel, they are at best statement of intentions on how to confront the existential challenges in Nigeria. In serious climes, manifestos make meaning but in Nigeria, they appear like well worded poetry and are hardly a convenant between the people and the aspirants; there have been too many failed promises!

There have been heightened hopes and mouth watering expectations, captured in manifestos, that never got implemented when the elections were won.

In 1999, the PDP had a manifesto to address a couple of post-military era Nigeria. Having won election, former President Obasanjo discarded the document and opted for his own brand of manifesto.

It appeared as if his dreams at night became his thought-processes and during the day, they translated to reality. Obasanjo exhibited so much energy but derailed midstream because his deliberate effort to checkmate the vaulting ambition of his Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; who wanted to pull the rug from under his feet. That was the reason why Obasanjo asked for an extension of time in the name of third term.

He suddenly discovered that time was up having spent ample time putting Atiku Abubakar where he rightly belonged. President Obasanjo’s was the type of energy the country needed at that time to checkmate the military and relaunch the country on the superhighway for democracy and good governance. The Yar’adua administration came up with a five point agenda, chief of which was rule of law. Before his death, he left a mark with his knack for due process and the rule of law.

All the court verdicts that were held down by nebulous stays of execution, when he was alive, were seemingly set aside after his death; and court verdicts appeared to be implemented without any encumbrances.

President Jonathan came up with his own manifesto which was an extension of his party’s manifesto. His government was characterised by weak control that made his governance a free for all. There was hunger in the midst of plenty.

There were too many powerful people, women and men alike. His control was weak. Rather than manage the country, President Jonathan was busy managing these powerful people; Allison Dieziani, Stella Oduah, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mama Patience and others like Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

There was palpable struggle for control, each one showing muscle on specific governance issue.

In the process, too much profligacy and reckless allocation of resources to private pockets. Added to this were the insults that President Jonathan’s Spokesman, Reuben Abati was hurling at the critics of his boss. Rather than build friends, he was busy making enemies for his boss.

This gave rise to the sale-ability of President Mohammed Buhari. Nigerian’s were DESPERATE for a change; and JUST ANY change seemed good enough. The result became manifest in 2015 when President Jonathan and his army of contenders were shown the exit door from the Aso Villa and President Buhari was welcomed albeit without the slightest inkling of the abyss to which we would drop.

As President Buhari came, the mood was fever pitch; sai Buhari was heard everywhere. The APC manifesto was a document of so many laudable items chief of which was restructuring of the country.

Those who had championed the idea of restructuring saw the promise by APC as the surest way to restructuring the country and devolving power to the components for effective administration.

Soon, it became obvious that the promised restructuring had been put on the “ GO SLOW” road . The party then set up a committee headed by the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El’rufai to come up with recommendations on how to go about restructuring.

The committee produced a document that signposted the shape and form the restructuring would take. When it was submitted to the president for consideration, I learnt he frowned at it because he had a different understanding of the whole concept. From the grapevine, I was told he had asked Mallam Rufai rhetorically; ” you are the one to dismember the country under my tenure abi”?

That report is currently gathering dust on the shelves inside Aso Villa. The promised restructuring was deadlocked. No movement, no action. The other promises of president Buhari namely: to fight corruption, insecurity, and to implement the rule of law have been poorly executed; reason why there’s been so much flak against the APC across the country.

Now that Asiwaju Tinubu has come up with his Renewed Hope ActionPlan; expectedly, it received some bashing from the opposition; but with humility, Tinubu has subjected his ActionPlan to serious interrogation by his public presentations.

He has thrown the challenge to the public to ask the relevant questions while waiting to provide further elucidation on the items captured in the document. He has also proffered a roadmap on how to contend with the implementation of the promises. More importantly for me, is the readiness of Asiwaju Tinubu to take certain risks in trying to get a foothold.

A 10% doubledigit GDP growth rate is ambitious but very achievable, he contended. What makes the difference in any governmental policy is the POLITICAL WILL of the leader to take some sometimes hard and difficult decisions that would lead to real progress and prosperity; not shying away from responsibility in the name of political convenience.

Look at what he did in Lagos by charting a developmental plan that has now endured succeeding administration, Tinubu’s ActionPlan might just be the ultimate elixir to get this country out of the woods. Again, what is most compelling in it is his determination to take hard-core decisions.

That, to me, is the real manifesto, the real action plan. A leader must be convinced by the choices he makes to drive through the process. What I am seeing in the process is not Tinubu’s ActionPlan, but the capacity of the man himself.

That capacity I know, will reflect in the quality of his team and cabinet, the utility value of the team, and the drive they bring to the job in hitting the ground running when he wins the elections. While Peter Obi has not been able to synthesise his manifesto for all to see, Tinubu has gone to town to promote townhall discourse to further break down the document for all to absorb and indeed have a RENEWED HOPE.

It is not just about Tinubu’s ActionPlan, it is more about his resilience, perseverance and activism in achieving set goals and objectives, using uncommon strategy and articulation to sail through; as I said before his WILL POWER.

Manifestos by their very nature are not cast in iron and stones, they are flexible documents that form the basis of campaigns, but the realities of the office, when the individual gets into office, at times, contradicts the specifics.

The challenge in Nigeria presently is centred on insecurity, gloomy economy, and anticorruption. On these broad subject matters, every individual must have an idea of what to do to quash them. There are no determinate road-map to deal with economic crises.

Ask ten economists to proffer solutions to any economic crisis, and you will get ten clear headed positions, sometimes with divergent views and footnotes.

What an ActionPlan should do in a given economic situation is to try to endure the process with strong political will and determination.

Tinubu has already promised to turn the situation around to forestall a further fall of our negative indices. With a quality, vibrant and result-driven team set up to manage the different aspects of governance, Tinubu is a sure leader to sail through our present murky waters.

As it is often said, only good leaders know where they want to take their people, not where their people want to take the leader.

