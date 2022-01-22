News

2023: Multiple women groups endorse Bello for president

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has continued to receive endorsements from different groups and associations in the country. The National Coalition for Women Support Group during the week called on the governor to run for the presidential election, noting that he has performed very well as governor of the ‘Confluence State.’

The leader of the group and the National Women Leader of APC support groups, Mariam Yunusa, stated that Bello has done well in Kogi especially in the areas of security, women and youths inclusiveness in governance, infrastructure and human capital development. She said the group is aware of what Kogi State used to be in terms of security before the governor took over in 2016 and what it is now.

Yunusa further noted that Bello has been able to tackle insecurity in Kogi, making the state one of the safest in the country today. She also said that if given the opportunity, the governor will bring the needed peace to the country because he has been so merciless to the criminal elements in Kogi State. While responding, Bello thanked the group for their support and love for Nigeria. He assured the group that he was not going to disappoint them, stating that it will not exceed the month of March before he would answer the call of the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We are totally confronting water challenge, Enugu govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State, on Water Resources, Mr. Anthony Dubem Onyia, has reassured residents of the state that the issue of inadequate water supply, one of the key challenges the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inherited, will soon be history. In a statement, Onyia maintained that the present administration is […]
News

Protester throws egg at Macron

Posted on Author Reporter

  French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president’s shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted “Vive la revolution” (long live the revolution). A man […]
News

We’ve not zoned presidency – PDP BoT chair

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has dispelled the insinuations that the southern Nigerian will produce the presidential candidate in 2023 following the zoning of the party’s nation chairmanship position to the North. There have been speculations that with the adoption of the zoning committee report by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica