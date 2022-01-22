2023: Multiple women groups endorse Bello for president

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has continued to receive endorsements from different groups and associations in the country. The National Coalition for Women Support Group during the week called on the governor to run for the presidential election, noting that he has performed very well as governor of the ‘Confluence State.’

The leader of the group and the National Women Leader of APC support groups, Mariam Yunusa, stated that Bello has done well in Kogi especially in the areas of security, women and youths inclusiveness in governance, infrastructure and human capital development. She said the group is aware of what Kogi State used to be in terms of security before the governor took over in 2016 and what it is now.

Yunusa further noted that Bello has been able to tackle insecurity in Kogi, making the state one of the safest in the country today. She also said that if given the opportunity, the governor will bring the needed peace to the country because he has been so merciless to the criminal elements in Kogi State. While responding, Bello thanked the group for their support and love for Nigeria. He assured the group that he was not going to disappoint them, stating that it will not exceed the month of March before he would answer the call of the people.

