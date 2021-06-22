2023: Muoghalu counsels Biafra agitators on post-Buhari era

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, yesterday counselled pro-Biafra agitators to join forces with Igbo leaders and leaders of other geopolitical zones with similar ideas, to press for a restructured Nigeria where justice, equity and fairplay will holdsway.

Moghali further urged Ndigbo to plan for a post- President Muhammadu Buhari-era with a view to coming up with a roadmap for repositioning the southeast region hereafter when a Nigerian leader with patriotic zeal to serve without ethnic or religious bias would mount the thrown.

Insisting that the Buhari government would inevitably come to an end in the next 23 months, Moghalu, the 2019 presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) argued that the current secession agitation may not succeed at the present time.

