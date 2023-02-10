2023 Musical Tour: Popular Juju Music Star, Mega 99, set to storm US

Popular Nigerian Gospel Juju musician Abel Oluwafemi Dosunmu, known as Mega 99 is one of the wave-making Gospel Juju singers whose music has become a household in Nigeria and across the globe. He is a complete entertainer whose dance steps according to many of his fans have become a trademark.

The quality of the music produced by Mega 99 and his band has made his American fans demand his presence in the USA, hence, the reason for his just-approved American tour. His p e r – formances with all the elements it exhibits excite fans who have heard him both at home and abroad thereby yearning to get more entertainment from his work of art from time to time, giving him a much-needed ground to soar as his demand increases. According to the promoter, Sammek Moments Arts & Culture Entertainment, this tour has been put together in partnership with the Alliance of Yoruba Organizations Clubs and other well-established cultural associations to promote the values and morals of various Nigerian music and culture.

“With multiple tours in the United Kingdom, South Africa and a few other places his music has travelled far and won the hearts of fans that a demand for him sprung up in the United States. In line with this, Sammek Moments Arts & Culture Entertainment, one of the leading promotions companies in America would be handling the tour set to cover about 22 states including Maryland, Atlanta, New York, Houston, Chicago, and a host of others. “This hardworking entertainer has released about 18 albums which include Money, Ona Ara, Weep Not, Thanksgiving, Victory at last, Emajo Emayo, Mega Superstar, Appreciation, Fear Not, High praise, Ogomi, Jekayemo, Journey Mercy, Fear Not, Prayer point, This is my year, Temi Tope and Olorire amongst several others.”

