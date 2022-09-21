News

2023: Muslim-Muslim candidacy’ll fail, Dogara warns APC

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, yesterday predicted that the adoption Muslim-Muslim candidacy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election would be a fruitless political effort that would failure.

He also took to cleaners the insistence by the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on presenting Muslim-Muslim presidential candidates, despite a national outcry. Dogara expressed his views in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at a summit tagged, ‘Meet The Church.’

The event was organised by the Nigeria National Christian Coalition with the theme: ‘The role of the church in nation-building’.

Speaking at the occasion, Dogara said: “In their convoluted posturing, they have placed state-building ahead of nation-building; a task never before achieved in history and we need no seer to tell us that such endeavor is guaranteed to end in spectacular failure.

No divided people have ever built any civilisation “I am so elated that today’s church in Nigeria has shaken off the beast of the complacency of the past into fire by speaking up and resisting measures adopted by some political platforms that will hamper nation building.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

