2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket is to demystify Buhari’s 2015 decision –Party chair

The National Chairman of one of the parties has claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) opted for a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election to downplay President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision on his running mate in 2015. The APC has come under intense criticism for picking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, as its presidential candidate, with former Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, as his running mate. Buhari reportedly rejected the pressure to pic  a Muslim as his running mate on the ground that the party would lose the election. He later settled for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate. With the APC settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket seven years after, a party chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed a head of a security agency confirmed to him that the APC wants to prove that a Muslim- Muslim ticket is possible. The source said: “I have it in good authority that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is not happy that he was dropped in 2015 because of the criticisms against a Muslim-Muslim ticket, wants to prove to the President that it is possible. “It was in this light that he has chosen a Muslim as a running mate against persuasions. “A head of a security agency told me this and they are watching him. Should he win, it would show that he has better political acceptability than Buhari.” Also, another leader of the party condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that it is a frontline issue. He said: “We are lucky that the PDP has its problem contending with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his Benue counterpart Samuel Ortom. “If not for the problem of the PDP, the APC cannot talk of getting one million votes.” The source added: “Nothing can be done about it anymore. “We are lucky for what is happening in other parties, otherwise we won’t have got 1 million votes. We are lucky that the PDP has even greater problems. That is all.”

 

