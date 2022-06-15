News

2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket’ll be insensitive to other Nigerians -Bode George

Posted on Author Wale elegbede Comment(0)

… says PDP leaders ‘ll decide on Atiku’s running mate

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Chief Olabode George has said premonitions by the ruling All Progressives Congress to field Muslims as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates would be very insensitive to other Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday during a press conference in his Lagos, George said the speculations that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, may choose a Muslim as his running mate would only exacerbate the already tense religious situation in the country.

He described as ‘utter madness’ any attempt to do so, saying it is akin to adding petrol to fire.

“It would be utter madness to consider a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It’s like you are adding petrol to fire. How can you?

“Last Sunday we went to Church and for the first time in the history of the church, the two doors were barricaded because of insecurity. This is the house of God and it is sacrilegious for anyone to go to the house of God and spill the blood of human beings.
What do you gain?

” I have appealed to Christians to tone down the rhetorics because we are spinning out of control. I am a general and I know what it takes to go to war and the consequences of war. We need peace on all sides. We need to provide security of lives and properties. I have made a suggestion of what can be done and I said that community and state policing should be approved. The total number of police officers we have are not enough, so who protects who?

“This is why I said that it would be insanity to at this current time when the nerves are so raw and there is so much anger and dissatisfaction to field two Muslims on one ticket. The friction that this would cause will be capable of creating electricity with the way it is now and then you now want to rub more salt on the injury. To even conceptualise it means you have no respect or regards for Nigerians,” George said.

Also speaking on the choice of a running mate for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, George said the party is still consulting and has not made any decisions.

“We have not yet decided because we are considering all kinds of issues to know where the vice presidential candidate will go to.
It is not a one man job and we cannot afford to mess up.

“It is the collective responsibility of the leaders of the party and I am sure that they have put parameters in place and my prayer is that God will direct them. If all parties make a mess, who will suffer? Its the future generations that will suffer,” he said.

The PDP chieftain also berated former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi for leaving the party and joining Labour Party where he emerged the presidential candidate.

He said Obi would have remained in the PDP no matter the provocation because the party has the infrastructure to win elections.

“When I learned that Obi left the party, I was shell shocked because he is a man that i have so much respect for in terms of jos qualities. I tried to call him but I was not able to reach him.

“I read some of his comments on why he left and you know that politics is an experience because people will insult and annoy you. I was sent to prison for doing nothing and the conspirators thought that they would shut me up forever.

“In life you must pass through tribulations. I am very disappointed that he left. You don’t run away from jokers. You stay and fight it out. The jokers have achieved their aim. How will he gather the infrastructure to win elections? He is a man after my heart but he wasn’t supposed to run when faced with a little problem,” George said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to airlines: Refund 100% airfares to passengers after two-hour delay

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has issued stern warning to airlines over incessant flight delay and cancellations that have taken the joy out of air travel. Consequently, the government has directed that operators in the country must refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a twohour delay, the Federal Government has said. Minister of […]
News Top Stories

Farmers, others kick over CBN’s suspension of Anchor Borrowers’ Loans

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

There appears to be a fresh crisis among farmers and other stakeholders over the negative economic impact of the suspension of the Anchor Borrowers Loans scheme allegedly mismanaged by the Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had recently suspended all loans disbursed by NIRSAL, […]
News

FBI opens 170 cases related to storming of US Capitol

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who stormed the Capitol last week and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump ransacked the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica