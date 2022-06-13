News Top Stories

2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket'll lead to chaos, says CAN President

Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has warned against the nation’s po-litical against presenting Muslim/Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

 

There have been speculations that the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also a Muslim, was considering the appointment of a Muslim running mate. Ayokunle, who was the  main Speaker at this year’s Democracy Day Christian Service in Abuja yesterday, warned that fielding a Muslim/ Muslim ticket in the oncoming 2023 Presidential election could lead to chaos. He urged politicians to embark on issues based campaigns, warning that: “You can rule only if there is a nation.”

 

Ayokunle also admonished the political class to work toward building a united and prosperous nation, even as he prayed for peace in Nigeria. “We pray for a nation that is United by Justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

 

VicePresidentYemiOsinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his message, charged Nigerians to embrace democracy to strengthen national unity and build social cohesion

 

He said that: “Democracy works because the values of justice, equality, fairness and inclusion, which underpin democratic governance, are also at the heart of our Christian faith.”

 

According to him: “Democracy works, all the more so in a heterogeneous union like ours, through negotiations and compromises carried out in good faith. And each year brings us closer to a more perfect union, a more mature democracy.”

 

He added that the Democracy Day commemoration provided “opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a people. It invites sobriety and gratitude.”

 

He noted that Nigerians have always risen to the occasion when it mattered recalling that Nigerians rose to the occasion when colonial powers subjugated the people and lorded over the nation’s resources.

 

Osinbajo pointed out that party primaries have been held across the country without violence, rancour or the prevalence of bitter court cases as have characterized the process in times past adding that the nation’s democracy was growing.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
