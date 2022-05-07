News Top Stories

2023: My 33 years in govt gives me an edge to become President – Anyim

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday said that the over thirty years he spent in government have given him knowledge on how to tackle the nation’s incessant challenges. While addressing Niger State delegates at the PDP secretariat in Minna, Anyim vowed to fix the abandoned Baro Port, adding that “we need to develop neighbouring states like Niger, Nasarawa, and Kogi”. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said: “If we enthrone the wrong leaders like the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government, then we will have everything wrong.

“But, if we choose the right leaders like the PDP with vision, then everything will get better. “I have been in the Presidency for thirty three years, I have clear and detailed knowledge of the country after I traversed all the states. “I did not just get up to run because I am a politician; I got up to fill a vacuum so as to meet a need. “Our country needs to be freed; Nigeria needs to be rescued from these people (APC) who have dragged us far behind. “The last time we had a country was when the PDP was in power. When I hear people say, please return PDP to the country, I am always happy because the party (PDP) has values”.

He added: “Nigeria was more secure, united, growing faster economically. I want to bring 2015 back, the unexecuted plans and advance it because there were some viable projects that during President Goodluck Jonathan tenure, we intended to execute for the second term but unfortunately we could not get the second term. “President Jonathan was very vibrant as at 2015 with clear vision, I was his engine room. I understand the challenges confront- ing our nation today and I have clarity of what the solutions could be”. Leader of the party in Niger, Senator Zainab Kure, commended Senator Anyim for his promises, saying the Baro Port is long overdue.

As then Senate Committee Chairman on Maritime, I commissioned the Onitsha Port, but this current administration did not do anything about Baro, they only did some drama there”. In his remarks, state Chairman of the PDP, Barrister Tanko Beji, assured the former Senate President of delegate’s participation, adding that “Niger delegates are very excited to have you and the roles you played in the past”.

 

