2023: My campaign plans not for media appearances, debates – Tinubu

*Slams PDP, LP for criticising his townhall meeting no-show

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Responding on his absence at the townhall meeting organised by the Arise TV and CDD on Sunday night, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his campaign plans not designed for media appearances and debates.

The ruling party’s presidential candidate also said that the town hall meeting held at Transcorp was poorly organised.

According to him, in a statement released late Monday from the Director Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, he cannot be railroad into appearances in the media.

Tinubu berated the ruling opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its counterpart Labour Party (LP) for finding fault in his none appearance.

The statement reads in part: “We read with amusement the ridiculous position of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council and that of Labour Party/Peter Obi on the absence of our presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the poorly organized Town Hall debate session by Arise TV.

“The separate press releases from these two dead-on-arrival presidential campaign offices sought to make an issue out of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s well-thought-out decision to follow his own campaign plan.

“The more absurd of the two positions was the one canvassed by the spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa campaign. The PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar didn’t also attend Arise News Town Hall Meeting.

“Yet his spokesman, out of joblessness and lack of productive venture attacked our candidate, perhaps in pursuit of a media mileage that their campaign badly needs to divert attention from their failing presidential bid.

“We believe that even a palace jester should have a moment of self introspection. If this had been done, the statement would have been unnecessary.

“Instead of PDP to tell Nigerians why its presidential candidate has not returned to Nigeria after their purposeless visit to United States where he and his other 15 peripatetic adults were given a cold shoulder by US senior officials, the spokesperson is busy chasing shadows.

“We want to state again for the attention of both PDP and LP, that Asiwaju Tinubu will not be railroaded into media appearances and debates.”

