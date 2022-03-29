News Top Stories

2023: My focus is helping Buhari to finish strong, says Emefiele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has stated that he is focused on strengthening the economy rather than contesting the 2023 presidential poll. Some individuals and groups have been pushing for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, with some taking their campaigns to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja on Saturday. And there have been calls for the CBN chief to resign to focus on his alleged presidential ambition. However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GodwinIEmefiele on Monday, Emefiele said his commitment at this time is to ensure that the Buhari government “finish strong”. He tweeted: “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy;  development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our selfsufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing, and building a world-class International Financial Centre in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
Top Stories

FG: Nigeria’s security situation better than in 2015

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Government on Monday said although the country was facing security challenges, the current situation is better than what the present regime met at its inception in 2015. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while answering questions at a press conference in Abuja. He was joined at the briefing by […]
News

Obi was my chief marketer, says Innoson

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has described the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, as his chief marketer and supporter who has remained part of Innoson’s success story from conception. Speaking on Channels Television yesterday, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, narrated how Obi’s support made him start manufacturing SUVs […]
News

About 157,000 Nigerians die of TB yearly – NGF

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Musa Pam

…as country ranks 1st in Africa, 6th globally The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday expressed concern over the rising cases of deaths in the country as a result of tuberculosis disease. NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a message to mark this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, said Nigeria was one of the countries with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica