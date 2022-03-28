News

2023: My focus is helping Buhari to finish strong, says Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has stated that he is focused on strengthening the economy rather than contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

Some individuals and groups have been pushing for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, with some taking their campaigns to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

And there have been calls for the CBN chief to resign to focus on his alleged presidential ambition.

However, in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle @GodwinIEmefiele on Monday, Emefiele said his commitment at this time is to ensure that the Buhari government “finish strong”.

He  tweeted: “My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation, which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy; development finance and supporting farmers and manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing, and building a world-class International Financial Centre in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.”

 

