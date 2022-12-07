2023: My govt’ll end varsity strikes – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi has promised to end strikes in public universities if elected. Obi, who was received to Imo State at the Sam Mbakwe Airport by Governor Hope Uzodinma, was treated to a colourful reception from IMSU Junction to the venue for his campaign rally in Owerri. Speaking to a mammoth crowd, the ex-Anambra State governor said his administration would discuss with the Academic Staff of Universities Union (ASSU) the problems confronting higher institutions and chart a mutually beneficial course for all stakeholders.

He promised that his administration would invest heavily in the education and health sectors. “We are not here to make fake promises, Datti and I will take Nigeria and give it back to the people,” he said. Obi said Imo has the potential to export palm oil to other parts of the world. He promised his administration would create a channel from Owerri to Port Harcourt where palm oil and other agricultural products would be exported.

