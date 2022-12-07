News Top Stories

2023: My govt’ll end varsity strikes – Obi

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi has promised to end strikes in public universities if elected. Obi, who was received to Imo State at the Sam Mbakwe Airport by Governor Hope Uzodinma, was treated to a colourful reception from IMSU Junction to the venue for his campaign rally in Owerri. Speaking to a mammoth crowd, the ex-Anambra State governor said his administration would discuss with the Academic Staff of Universities Union (ASSU) the problems confronting higher institutions and chart a mutually beneficial course for all stakeholders.

He promised that his administration would invest heavily in the education and health sectors. “We are not here to make fake promises, Datti and I will take Nigeria and give it back to the people,” he said. Obi said Imo has the potential to export palm oil to other parts of the world. He promised his administration would create a channel from Owerri to Port Harcourt where palm oil and other agricultural products would be exported.

 

Our Reporters

News

Nigerians ‘ll never witness APC beyond 2023 — Atiku

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…My husband will defeat Boko Haram, provide scholarships to students — Titi Atiku Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to provide enough funds for education, praying that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of APC’s government beyond 2023, which he says brought untold hardship on Nigerians. The PDP […]
News

Nigerians need stable democracy –Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said all that Nigerians wanted is a stable democracy that is productive and sensitive to the need of the common man, and address hunger as well as other basic necessities. Kaigama, who made this during an interactive session with newsmen ahead of World Communications Day, was […]
News

Report: US has intelligence that Russians offered Taliban bounty to kill Americans

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. has gathered intelligence that Russian intelligence officers have offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, three people briefed on the matter told NBC News. The intelligence has been shared with Congressional leaders and with the British government, the sources said. However, a senior defense official downplayed the intelligence reporting […]

Leave a Reply

