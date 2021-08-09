Politics

2023: My guber ambition not dead – Nwosu

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said that all options were still open ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

Nwosu said as a politician, he was not ruling out anything, but would prefer to keep his 2023 plan close to his chest, while thanking God for the overwhelming love and support he has continued to enjoy.

“2023 is still far. For me, I will keep it to my chest. When 2023 comes, 2023 will talk for itself. For me, I’m a politician, and I’m a businessman. So, let’s wait for 2023,” he said.

The politician, who spoke on the occasion of his 46th birthday in Abuja, reflected on the events of 2019, expressing shock that things turned out the way they did.

While tasking the youths to aspire for leadership positions in the country, the philanthropist enjoined them to sustain their belief in the Nigerian project.

He has, therefore, solicited the support of leaders across board for the young ones who, he maintained, are leaders of tomorrow.

“Nigerian youths are one of the best not only in Africa but the entire world . They have done well; the only thing they need is support, mentorship, and bringing them from where they are to another level,” Nwosu said.

According to him: “Nigeria is our country, we don’t have any other country than Nigera. The issue of saying that Nigeria has gone gaga has not arisen because I’m wondering when you say Nigeria has gone gaga.”

On what his expectations are moving forward, the unassuming politician said: “My life is all about giving, so I will continue giving to humanity. Giving to humanity is my life and this is what I have chosen to do, there is no change but all I ask is for God to give me more years so that I can also impact in so many people.

“Yes, it has not been easy growing up but at this stage, I can only say thank God for where he has kept me. Like I said earlier on, it’s all about giving back to the society.

“What I think that I am going to do for the rest of the years that God is going to keep me in this world is to give back to humanity. There is no joy more than giving back to me society and making people happy and feel happy. Once you do that, you are on top of it.”

Meanwhile, the APC stalwart has reflected on the journey so far, declaring that, “the prosperous moment for me is coming from grass to grace.

“From a street buy selling oranges and corn and coconut to where I am today. I just have to say thank you Lord.”

