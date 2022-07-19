2023: My health condition open to scrutiny -Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is not averse to scrutiny into his health condition because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections. He, however, said such scrutiny should be objective and not contrived as was the case of a viral video in circulation in some social media platforms. Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, in reaction to the video where the former vice president was seen being assisted to strap his car seatbelt by an aide, said the PDP presidential candidate in good health. “Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in robust good health,” Ibe stated. He reminded Nigerians that Atiku was in Osogbo, the Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP for last weekend’s governorship election. Ibe defended the action of the aide, arguing “that protective operations encompasses all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion. “It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement. “Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.”
Related Articles
MBF carpets Northern govs, traditional rulers on power rotation
…says Northern leaders clever by half The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday took the Northern Governors’ Forum and Traditional Rulers to the cleaners over their opposition to power rotation in the country. The Northern political leaders had at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna claimed that power rotation between the North and South was unconstitutional […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Employment scam: Alex Ekwueme Hospital raises the alarm
The management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) yesterday raised the alarm over an employment scam in the health institution. The hospital said unscrupulous elements had been going about defrauding members of the public in the name of securing appointments for them in the hospital. This was contained in a statement signed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs extends private aircraft verification by 14 days
…generates N1.004trn in six months Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it has extended the deadline for verification of private aircraft owners by 14 days from July 7 to 20, 2021. It noted that only 58 private aircraft owners had so far complied between June 7 and July 6, 2021. The Service’s Public Relations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)