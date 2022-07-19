News Top Stories

2023: My health condition open to scrutiny -Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he is not averse to scrutiny into his health condition because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections. He, however, said such scrutiny should be objective and not contrived as was the case of a viral video in circulation in some social media platforms. Atiku’s media aide,  Paul Ibe, in reaction to the video where the former vice president was seen being assisted to strap his car seatbelt by an aide, said the PDP presidential candidate in good health. “Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in robust good health,” Ibe stated. He reminded Nigerians that Atiku was in Osogbo, the Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP for last weekend’s governorship election. Ibe defended the action of the aide, arguing “that protective operations encompasses all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion. “It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement. “Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MBF carpets Northern govs, traditional rulers on power rotation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says Northern leaders clever by half The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday took the Northern Governors’ Forum and Traditional Rulers to the cleaners over their opposition to power rotation in the country. The Northern political leaders had at their meeting on Monday in Kaduna claimed that power rotation between the North and South was unconstitutional […]
News

Employment scam: Alex Ekwueme Hospital raises the alarm

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The management of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) yesterday raised the alarm over an employment scam in the health institution. The hospital said unscrupulous elements had been going about defrauding members of the public in the name of securing appointments for them in the hospital. This was contained in a statement signed […]
News

Customs extends private aircraft verification by 14 days

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Abdulwahab Isa

…generates N1.004trn in six months Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it has extended the deadline for verification of private aircraft owners by 14 days from July 7 to 20, 2021. It noted that only 58 private aircraft owners had so far complied between June 7 and July 6, 2021. The Service’s Public Relations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica