2023: My motivation is service, says Fayemi

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his intention to contest the presidency was borne out of duty and desire to serve, and not an ambition.

He said his move is about building on the various achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari, and to address several gaps that have been identified by Nigerians about the state of the nation.

Fayemi stated these Thursday in Ado Ekiti when a large gathering of residents, party members, okada riders welcomed him back to the Ekiti State capital, as he rounded off his month-long tour of states, meeting APC leaders, stakeholders and delegates.

He explained that he joined the presidential race as a result of people’s desire and calls across the geopolitical zones of the country for a reliable person who is sincere and passionate about the peace, unity, prosperity and progress of the country.

The NGF Chairman said Nigeria needed the service of someone like him who had the combination of experience both at the sub-national and federal levels, with vast understanding of how international organisations respond to critical issues, adding that Nigeria deserves a person who is sincere and committed leader to making Nigeria a better, prosperous and safer place.

 

Our Reporters

