2023: My Presidency’ll make security economy, priorities –Kalu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…says political detractors working against his aspiration

Chief Whip of the Senate and a front runner in the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday pledged that security of lives and property as well as growing a robust economy would be his priorities if he becomes the standard bearer of the APC and goes on to win the 2023 presidential elections.

Kalu, who was Governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007, disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on the ‘Good Morning Show’ on ‘Arise Television’ monitored in Abuja. The versatile politician and philanthropist recalled that as governor, he demonstrated capacity in the way he cleaned up the state and made it safe for social and economic activities to thrive in Aba, Umuahia and other parts of Abia State. “My first priority will be to give the Nigerian people a secured country. From the edge of the Sahara Desert in the North to the Atlantic Ocean in the South, I’d like to provide security and give Nigerians the freedom to go anywhere they want to go because everybody needs freedom. “Secondly, is to restore the confidence of the Nigerian people in their country.

The youths need the confidence; the elderly people need the confidence; the men and women need the confidence to go anywhere they want to go in the world. They should be able to go anywhere and say: ‘I’m proudly Nigerian’. We have lost confidence in where we are coming from,” he said.

Kalu also said that should he become President, the economy will undergo major reforms particularly in the power sector. According to him, he will pursue a policy of re-commercialisation of electricity to make it available and affordable for the populace.

“Once we have electricity, we have everything because every other thing will follow. I will create an economic miracle for the people,” he said. Kalu said he would assemble a formidable economic team that would churn out policies to ensure that industrialists, bankers, traders, students and all other segments of the population had the feel of a well-managed economy.

On the allegations that he had a corruption case pending in court and should not be in the presidential race, Kalu said that much of what is in the public domain about his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were the handiwork of political detractors using the media to hunt him down. He declined to make detailed comments on the case pending in court, insisting it would be subjudice and might become an attack on the court system. “I don’t have any corruption charges hanging around me.

It is you, the press that created what you call charges and I’m not supposed to talk about matters in court. “People are pursuing me because they know I want to be President. You know them. They are people who want to be President. They are Nigerians who want to set me aside. They are Nigerians who want to destroy me. “You know there is a lot of jealousy in the system.

A lot of people think that I became very successful at an early age. Why must I have money and have power? You know, these people carelessly put me in prison for six months for doing nothing,” he said. The business mogul said that it was uncharitable for some Nigerians to accuse him of corruption when indeed; he was already a wealthy business man even in the early 1990s and bankrolled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its formative years.

 

