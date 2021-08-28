2023: My Presidential ambition, a divine call, says Baka

Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Pastor Ortindi Torough Baka yesterday said that he was vying for the position of president to save the country from the hands of regional chauvinists who are not interested in working for the development of the country but for their areas. Pastor Baka said his ambition was a divine call from God, stressing that God wanted him to take charge and flush out agents of destruction who constitute themselves into a cabal to continue controlling the leadership of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...