News

2023: My Presidential ambition, a divine call, says Baka

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Pastor Ortindi Torough Baka yesterday said that he was vying for the position of president to save the country from the hands of regional chauvinists who are not interested in working for the development of the country but for their areas. Pastor Baka said his ambition was a divine call from God, stressing that God wanted him to take charge and flush out agents of destruction who constitute themselves into a cabal to continue controlling the leadership of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Five years after, Shiites demand release of El-Zakzaky, wife

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, has called for the unconditional release of its leader, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who are currently under trial in Kaduna.   A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the IMN media spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, to mark the fifth anniversary […]
News

Spain records one million Covid cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain has recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, becoming the first western European country to pass that landmark figure. On Wednesday the country reported 16,973 infections and 156 deaths in the previous 24 hours, reports the BBC. Since its first diagnosed case on 31 January, Spain has now recorded a total of 1,005,295 infections. […]
News

Diemond Star’s Premium Drumsticks Are Designed Specifically to Reduce Wrist Pain and Fatigue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

We have quotes such as, “Music is life itself,” that tells us that if not all, most of us love music. It’s a medium to feel or show emotions for a majority of us. We all have favorite artists such as Dave Lombardo, Neil Peart, John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Keith Moon, etc., who are pure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica