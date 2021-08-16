2023: My presidential ambition still on course – Bauchi gov

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday said his ambition to contest for the number one seat in the country still stands, but he needs more time to make consultations with all critical stakeholders in the country.

The governor said this when he received in audience a coalition group on the auspices of the Northern Youths Leaders Forum, who were on a solidarity visit at the Government House over the weekend at the new Annex of the Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed, who personally welcomed the group, thanked them for finding him worthy of the job, and assured them of his readiness and tireless efforts at contesting the presidential seat in 2023.

While appreciating the youth group’s foresight, he said: “Nigeria is a big country with a population of over two hundred and fifty million people, hence the need for deep consultation among all the critical stakeholders.

Like this: Like Loading...