2023: My reference to Pope not intended to ridicule, says Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday said contrary to insinuations and misconceptions being imputed into his interview granted to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa where he explained that as a Catholic and a Papal Knight, the Pope has not told him that accepting the position of Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council was wrong, the statement was out of reverence and not diserning regard for the Holy Father, Catholic Church or Christianity.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said it was unfortunate that part of the interview has been excised and used by politicians for propaganda and misinformation about his personality, faith and political persuasion. The statement reads in part; “My reference to the Holy Father, the Pope, was to emphasise that as a Christian born and raised in the Catholic faith, accepting the assignment given to me by my party, the APC, of which I am a founding member does not in any way remove my faith in Jesus Christ or my commitment to the Church in Nigeria and universally.

“Those who know me can attest to my respect for the Church, Christianity and spiritual fathers of all denominations. “They know my modest contribution to the growth of the Church in Plateau State, Northern Nigerian and Nigeria at large and can attest to it.” He, therefore, reiterated that he has the highest regard for Christians and Church Authority and will continue to work hard in promoting the interests of Christians and adherents of other religions based on love, justice, equity and fairness, which are encouraged in the Holy Bible and the Constitution of Nigeria.

 

