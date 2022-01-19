News

2023: My refusal to support Tinubu not a betrayal- Ojudu

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has said his decision not to support the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not amount to “a betrayal”.

He, however, saidTinuburemainshisleader. Ojudu in a statement issued yesterday, explained that he remains a political figure with maturity and experience capable of making his choice without fear or intimidation. He said: “Bola Tinubu and I have come a long way and we have been there for each other. So, let no one use my acknowledgment of his good deeds and my refusal not to support him in his bid for Nigeria presidency to portray me as a betrayer. “Tinubu remains my leader and I will forever cherish him and the contributions he made to my organisation during our fight against the military.

“He, however, knows I don’t follow the herd. I make my choices based on very rigid parameters. He will tell you I am very Independent in my actions and ways.” Ojudu added:”As a third year university student, my dad chose to be in the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). I never considered the fact that he fed me and paid my school fees to join him in a party I despised. I went to the UPN and became a youth leader. “Tinubu will tell you that whatever and whoever Ojudu is committed to is in for 100 percent commitment. Reasons I did rather faced torture and possible death in General Sani Abacha’s detention than reveal certain things they wanted me to reveal about him.”

 

