2023: My spouse‘ll turn around fortunes of A’Ibom State – Ekaette Owodiong

…appeals to kinsmen to be fair to all aspirants

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The wife of a prominent governorship hopeful in Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Ekaette Owodiong-Idemeko has made a passionate appeal to her kinsmen of Nsit Ubium extraction to embrace and review the programmes of all visiting governorship aspirants and give them level playing field to sell their vision to the people.

Mrs Idemeko’s an indigene of Nsit Ubium, who is married to Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, made the special appeal when her spouse led his team on a consultation visit to PDP Nsit Ubium Chapter at the chapter office Ndiya, Friday.

Nsit Ubium Local Government has two governorship aspirants in the person of Pastor Umo Eno a former Commissioner and Hon Onofiok Luke a member of the House of Representatives.

According to Ekaette Owodiong: “Democracy allows for mass participation in choosing quality leaders, with your own your minds and conscience and you are the one to take your decisions devoid of any external or materialistic influence.”

Mrs idemeko, who described her spouse as a very passionate and well groomed administrator, told her people that his heart is with Nsit Ubium people and he will listen and address their challenges always.

“Ide, whom am happily married to for over 30 years with four grown children who are graduates and faring well, has made enough to better his life and that of his family but he is passionate about people’s welfare. He is not a money bag politician but he is eager to deploy his wealth of experience to change the fortunes of our people for the best if elected as governor,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the guber hopeful, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko, who said he is coming to run a transparent, accountable and all inclusive administration, opined that he is accessible to all and sundry at all times.

“We are just ordinary people and accessible at all times. I live with my people in the village. The difference between I and other aspirants is that I have vast knowledge and experience covering over the 30 years I worked across the world in various positions in ExxonMobil.

“My passion to develop human and infrastructural resources in the state is unparalleled. In sports alone, I took the Mobil Pegasus Club as Team Administrator from Amateur Division 4 to become the first football club in Akwa Ibom State to play in the professional league. We will use sports to harness the great human potentials that abound in our state. We will revamp the educational sector and get our people to partake in the new world order in technology; we will engage our people to embark on massive agriculture while making health care cheap and accessible to all.”

The leader of the Nsit Ubium Legislative Council at the event prayed for the success of Ide Owodiong’s aspiration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...