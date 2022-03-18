News

2023: My successor’ll be by consultation with party – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has doused the tension generated over who will succeed him in 2023, saying the decision would be taken in consultation with the party. Reacting to the raging fireworks and verbal war over which part of the state the governorship slot should go in line with the subsisting principle of equity, Governor Ikpeazu in a meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives in all the Wards and Local Government Areas and the State Working Committee at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the state capital, said his decision on successor would not be based on primordial sentiments but on what would be best for the state.

He directed the party leadership to immediately inaugurate the PDP Elders’ Committee Council with a view to coming up with an acceptable candidate that would appeal to all sections of the state. Governor Ikpeazu, however, assured them that once the committee advises him, he would make a statement on the matter of his successor, even as he charged party faithful to moderate their comments so that they do not destroy what they have laboured to build.

 

