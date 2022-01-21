2023: My successor’ll inherit reshaped Nigeria, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave an insight into what his successor stands to inherit at the expiration of his tenure in 2023. According to him, his successor will be handed a better Nigeria than the one he (Buhari) inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan. As such, the President urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of his administration. Buhari disclosed this in an address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa II, the Emir of Jama’a, in the Kafanchan area of Kaduna. The Nigerian leader also talked about his pledge to consolidate the country’s political system so as to improve the quality of the people’s lives because “the people matter”. Buhari said: “We are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.”

He also talked about the use of the police and the military in dealing with security situations and he called on all Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos”. He said: “Nobody should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This,” he added, “must be very clear.”

