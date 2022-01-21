News Top Stories

2023: My successor’ll inherit reshaped Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday gave an insight into what his successor stands to inherit at the expiration of his tenure in 2023. According to him, his successor will be handed a better Nigeria than the one he (Buhari) inherited from former President Goodluck Jonathan. As such, the President urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of his administration. Buhari disclosed this in an address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa II, the Emir of Jama’a, in the Kafanchan area of Kaduna. The Nigerian leader also talked about his pledge to consolidate the country’s political system so as to improve the quality of the people’s lives because “the people matter”. Buhari said: “We are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.”

He also talked about the use of the police and the military in dealing with security situations and he called on all Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos”. He said: “Nobody should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This,” he added, “must be very clear.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Twitter ban: Indian firm inaugurates Microblogging App in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu with agency reports

An Indian microblogging and social networking app, Koo, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Nigeria to deepen online expression, thoughts and ideas among people. Co-founder of Koo, Mr Aprameya Radhakrishna, made this known during a virtual press briefing organised to announce the launch of the App in Nigeria. The new launch was coming as the Nigerian […]
News

NDE empowers 100 youths in agricultural skills in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off an intensive training programme and skill acquisition for some 100 youths in Akwa Ibom State on various aspects of agriculture practice. The training being facilitated under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the NDE, will equip the participants with skills and knowledge in modern […]
News Top Stories

ASUU threatens fresh strike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to embark on another round of industrial strike action after its next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. ASUU made this known on Tuesday, saying government officials have been put on alert, adding that some of it’s members are being owed 16 months salaries. ASUU further stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica