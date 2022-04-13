2023: My victory’ll demystify zoning – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday said his victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention for the presidential ticket would demystify the zoning argument. Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and a member of his Media Directorate for his Presidential ambition, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, in an interactive session with journalists, Bello said zoning has never helped the country. According to him, Nigerians should be concerned about who can do the job and not where the person comes from. He said the governor’s campaign is anchored on Security, Unity and Progress (SUP).

Fanwo said: “The governor said and I am going to quote him now. I was born in the North Central, I was born an Ebiraman. I did not choose to be an Ebira. I did not choose to be a northerner. That should not determine the criteria for hiring leaders. “Assuming you are taken to a hospital and they say you need to be operated upon. You are not going to ask the administrative secretary if the person who is supposed to treat you is Hausa or he is from a particular ethnic group. “You would rather ask for a competent doctor to attend to you. Whether he is Hausa, Ibo, or Nupe, it doesn’t matter. What matters is his competence to attend to you.

“Now the driver that would take you from here to Onitsha, what you should be interested in is whether he a good driver and not whether he is Hausa or any other tribe. “So, when we use sentiments to reduce the race for the presidency to where he or she comes from, it doesn’t help the country, it doesn’t help Nigerians.

