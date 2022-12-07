2023: My Yobe senatorial legal victory divine, says Machina

After weeks of court proceedings, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe North, Bashir Machina, has described his recent victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja as divine.

Machina, who disclosed this in Nguru, Yobe State, at a reception and thank-you rally organised by his supporters on Wednesday, explained that anyone fighting for the rights of his people must face challenges.

Recall that the May 28, 2022 APC primary for Yobe North had in the last few months witnessed controversies leading to the filing of a suit between Machina and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The APC senatorial candidate pledged to carry all the six local government areas under his constituency along when elected.

Lawan has been the senator representing Yobe North since 2007 before losing his primary re-election to Machina.

