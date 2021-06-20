2023: NADECO asks Buhari to return Nigeria to 1960 Constitution

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the 1960 and 1963 constitutions before the 2023 general elections. The group’s said all Nigerians subscribed to the constitutions at independence and when the country became a Republic.

In an open letter to President Buhari titled: ‘Unacceptable deterioration of national security and political stability under your watch,’ NADECO insisted that there should be no further elections until Nigeria returns to the independence constitution. The letter, signed by the General Secretary of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun, said the country’s democracy is diminishing.

Opadokun said: “In all the circumstances of this matter, NADECO has no alternative but to join in the insistence that there better be no more elections under the 1999 so-called Federal Constitution, until we return to the negotiated 1960 and 1963 Federal Constitutions to which Nigerians subscribed at independence and when we became a Republic.”

NADECO attributed the growing agitations for secession in the country to injustice, nepotism and favouritism.

It stated that Buhari’s disposition and defence of his tribe has relegated other nationalities in the country.

He said: “Needless to say that it is such defence for especially preferred ethnicities that have led to the various discomforts experienced by groups like Ndigbo and now the whole of the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, who have reached the end of their tether, wanting out of Nigeria, variously on the unacceptability of this administration’s now obvious policy of Fulanization.”

NADECO also asked the United Nations, US President, Joe Biden, the European Union and Britain’s Boris Johnson among others to assist the entrapped ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to regain their fundamental human rights, freedom, human dignity, and right to self-determination enshrined in the global laws and protocols.