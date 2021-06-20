News

2023: NADECO asks Buhari to return Nigeria to 1960 Constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the 1960 and 1963 constitutions before the 2023 general elections. The group’s said all Nigerians subscribed to the constitutions at independence and when the country became a Republic.

In an open letter to President Buhari titled: ‘Unacceptable deterioration of national security and political stability under your watch,’ NADECO insisted that there should be no further elections until Nigeria returns to the independence constitution. The letter, signed by the General Secretary of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun, said the country’s democracy is diminishing.

Opadokun said: “In all the circumstances of this matter, NADECO has no alternative but to join in the insistence that there better be no more elections under the 1999 so-called Federal Constitution, until we return to the negotiated 1960 and 1963 Federal Constitutions to which Nigerians subscribed at independence and when we became a Republic.”

NADECO attributed the growing agitations for secession in the country to injustice, nepotism and favouritism.

It stated that Buhari’s disposition and defence of his tribe has relegated other nationalities in the country.

He said: “Needless to say that it is such defence for especially preferred ethnicities that have led to the various discomforts experienced by groups like Ndigbo and now the whole of the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria, who have reached the end of their tether, wanting out of Nigeria, variously on the unacceptability of this administration’s now obvious policy of Fulanization.”

NADECO also asked the United Nations, US President, Joe Biden, the European Union and Britain’s Boris Johnson among others to assist the entrapped ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to regain their fundamental human rights, freedom, human dignity, and right to self-determination enshrined in the global laws and protocols.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I’ll continue to preach Nigeria’s unity, says Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday said that he would continue to preach about the unity of the nation. Kalu, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia, reiterated his resolve to ensure a stronger nation.   “My […]
News

TETFund tasks army on defence research

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has called on the army to intensify research on defence, innovation and technology, with a view to better protect the citizenry.   Executive Secretary, TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, made the call while unveiling a 13-man Defence and Security Research and Development Subcommittee to lead efforts on collaborative research in […]
News

ASUP vows to continue on-going strike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) yesterday vowed to continue with the on-going strike until the Federal Government accede to their demands. The union berated the government for not adequately funding the existing tertiary institutions in the country, but instead creating additional institutions that would further add more burdens on the government. Addressing journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica