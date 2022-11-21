News

2023: NAMA extends airspace service extension

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has cautioned managers at airports with limited hours of operations not to turn down requests for extension of services because of the political colouration such denials may be given.

 

This is just as the agency has concluded arrangements to train Airspace Managers across all airports in Nigeria on the Global Air Navigation Plan.

Making this revelation at the weekend in Port Harcourt during  this year’s Airspace Managers’ Forum, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Matthew Lawrence Pwajok said the caution to managers at airports with limited hours of operations was due to the period the country is in.

He said: “Especially at this period of electioneering as this could be given political colouration. “The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika sees aviation as a support role to every sector and to everybody, irrespective of political leaning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari to BUA Chair at 62: Sustain your investments, charitable deeds

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessman and philanthropist, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, to carry forward his momentum of investment and charitable deeds as he turned 62. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shebu, Buhari in a message to the President of BUA Group, lauded Rabiu’s the efforts and other leading citizens in giving the […]
News

Okotie To Buhari: Restructuring’ll be your greatest legacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pastor-Interim Government advocate, Revd. Chris Okotie, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to support restructuring and write his name in gold. Speaking during his interview recently with AIT, Okotie said: “Nigerians made President Muhammadu what he is and I believe that as a patriot, and statesman, he would do the right thing by supporting our proposition […]
News

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria begins national exhibition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In alignment with the huge sense of preserving history, the Majlis Ansarullah Ahmadiyya Nigeria, a universal revivalist Islamic group founded in the year 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (as) based on the prophecies of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) has begun an exhibition entitled: “National Exhibition 2022”, with the theme “Islam-ul-Ahmadiyya in Prints […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica