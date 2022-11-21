2023: NAMA extends airspace service extension

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has cautioned managers at airports with limited hours of operations not to turn down requests for extension of services because of the political colouration such denials may be given.

This is just as the agency has concluded arrangements to train Airspace Managers across all airports in Nigeria on the Global Air Navigation Plan.

Making this revelation at the weekend in Port Harcourt during this year’s Airspace Managers’ Forum, the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Matthew Lawrence Pwajok said the caution to managers at airports with limited hours of operations was due to the period the country is in.

He said: “Especially at this period of electioneering as this could be given political colouration. “The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika sees aviation as a support role to every sector and to everybody, irrespective of political leaning.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...