News Top Stories

2023: Name-calling takes shine off campaigns as PDP, APC continue to fight dirty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The campaigns for the 2023 presidential election is getting intense by the day, but rather than most of the candidates focusing on issues, it is name-calling and verbal assaults as the contenders criss-cross the country to canvas for votes.

Campaigns for the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, commenced on September 28, but there is apprehension in some quarters over provocative and derogatory remarks being made by candidates and supporters of the two major political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

The APC has a former governor of Lagos State,  Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its candidate, while the standard bearer of the PDP is Alhaji Atiku, a former vice president.

Expectation at the commencement of the campaigns was that the candidates of the two major parties and their counterparts in the other 16 parties will focus more on how they intend to address issues of national concern, which centres mainly on insecurity and the economy if elected as the next president.

 

However, what is playing out at the moment has gone from throwing of jibes to a ferocious verbal war be-tween Tinubu and Atiku as well as spokespersons of their respective campaign councils, a development some stakeholders say could instigate a crisis on a larger scale.

Also, the political gladiators have continued to ignore the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) insistence that all parties, their candidates and supporters play by the rules or risk being sanctioned

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023 Presidency: ‘The fairness I know’

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is my desire and intention to run for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am committed to this pursuit, but I can’t make an official declaration to this regard without the full support of other regions. Everywhere in the world, politics is situational and that of Nigeria is exceptionally situational. […]
News Top Stories

2023: Buhari moves to rescue APC from implosion

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Lawrence

…admits party bedevilled by rancour, acrimony, others …declares full backing for Buni’s CECPC …directs APC govs, aggrieved members to sheathe swords In a desperate bid to save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from imminent implosion, President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his full weight behind the Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai […]
News Top Stories

Maina in Nigerien detention, faces extradition – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him back to the country.   Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica