2023: Name-calling takes shine off campaigns as PDP, APC continue to fight dirty

The campaigns for the 2023 presidential election is getting intense by the day, but rather than most of the candidates focusing on issues, it is name-calling and verbal assaults as the contenders criss-cross the country to canvas for votes.

Campaigns for the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, commenced on September 28, but there is apprehension in some quarters over provocative and derogatory remarks being made by candidates and supporters of the two major political parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC has a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its candidate, while the standard bearer of the PDP is Alhaji Atiku, a former vice president.

Expectation at the commencement of the campaigns was that the candidates of the two major parties and their counterparts in the other 16 parties will focus more on how they intend to address issues of national concern, which centres mainly on insecurity and the economy if elected as the next president.

However, what is playing out at the moment has gone from throwing of jibes to a ferocious verbal war be-tween Tinubu and Atiku as well as spokespersons of their respective campaign councils, a development some stakeholders say could instigate a crisis on a larger scale.

Also, the political gladiators have continued to ignore the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) insistence that all parties, their candidates and supporters play by the rules or risk being sanctioned

