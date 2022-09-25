2023: Nasarawa APC prepares through reconciliation

As political parties tighten the bolts and the nuts in preparation for electioneering ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State is not left out. There are frantic moves to consolidate on the successes recorded by the party in the previous elections. This came to the fore a fortnight ago, when Governor Abdullahi Sule received the report of the Reconciliation committee he personally set up to reconcile aggrieved persons, following the outcome of the party primary elections conducted recently in the state.

Sule had set up the reconciliation committee following complaints that the list used in conducting the party primary elections in the state were doctored, which led to many aspirants, including some sitting members in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly losing their tickets.

The terms of reference given to the committee included but not limited to the following: To identify erstwhile aspirants of the party who in the opinion of the committee have genuine reasons or not satisfied with the outcome of the governorship, national and state Assembly primary elections held in the state and to invite such aspirants for dialogue over their grievances with a view to assuaging their feelings.

Other terms of reference given to the committee included: to recognize any of the party key stakeholders and give them the opportunity to express their feeling without let or hindrance on the conduct of the primaries; and to recommend to the party, the best and appropriate measures to be taken towards addressing their feeling of aspirants dissatisfied with the outcome of the primaries and recommend any issue incidental and in conjunction with the above terms of reference.

The committee, which was inaugurated at the Government House, Lafia, on June 6, 2022 by Governor Abdullahi Sule was chaired by a legal luminary, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Hassan Liman, with two former governors as members. It has successfully submitted its report amid speeches of hope and commendations.

Not only did Sule set up the committee to reconciled the aggrieved members of the party that are angry over one thing or the other, for him, it was time to unite all members of the party within and outside the state ahead of the 2023 general elections to consolidate on the electoral successes of the party in the up-coming elections.

Before this time, there were lot of acrimony, bulk-passing and name calling within the fold of the ruling All Progressive Congress( APC) in Nasarawa State, following the deepening crisis that characterised the party after its primary election. Not only that the government in power was also faced with issues of divided- loyalty amongst it’s political appointees where it was discovered that many appointees in governor Sule’s government were paying allegiance to individuals out of the government.

The development created some kind of anxiety, asphyxiation, bulk-passing and leaking of official secret in government and negligence of duties during and after official hours of work.

Disturbed by the unhealthy political situation, Sule threw caution to the wind and summoned a meeting with his political appointees at the government House, Lafia, where he told them point blank to be humble enough to resign their appointments if they could no longer be loyal to the government they are serving.

Sule believed that galvanizing both human and material resources and uniting members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections was key, important and the best thing that could happen at a time when electioneering campaigns were fast approaching.

After a painstaking exercise, the reconciliation committee submitted its report to Sule at the Government House in Lafia amid speeches of hope from the chairman of the committee, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Hassan Liman. Speaking during the submission of the report, Liman (SAN) said: “This committee sat in the three senatorial districts of the state in Akwanga, Keffi and Lafia whereas we have sitting also in Abuja where we met critical stakeholders and elders of other state and party”

“The turn up was impressive as the leadership of the party in the state supported us to ensuring that all that were needed to be invited to appear before the committee appeared before us.

“In the course of our interaction, Your Excellency, we did what was humanly possible, interacted with most members and critical stakeholders, including the two former governors of the state, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of our great party, APC and His Excellency, former Governor of Nasarswa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura as well as the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and others” “Your Excellency, all other aspirants appeared before the committee except for few that we were unable to reach them or far away beyond our reach but virtually 95per cent of those that contested the party primaries election appeared before this committee.

We interacted with them; we had critical discussions with them as to the terms of reference you gave us Your Excellency”

“Other members of our great party, especially the critical stakeholders in the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State appeared before the committee and they gave us far reaching recommendations, observations and contributions, in a way and manner to move our great party forward in Nasarswa State.”

“This committee has worked tirelessly despite the difficulties some of our members faced during the exercise. Some were bereaved; some lost loved ones; some had health challenges. Not withstanding, the committee did the best to meet the time line and target given it to submit her report” “The report of this committee is in two volumes.

One is the main report containing findings, observations and recommendations. While volume two is the summary of the proceedings and annexes, Your Excellency” “The details of our recommendations contained in volume one which we believe will go along way in ensuring that our great party in the state will continue to cruise to the greater heights when implemented ” Liman said.

Speaking, while receiving the report, Governor Abdullahi Sule, said that it became necessary to set up the reconcilion committee following complaints that arose after the primary election of the party. He said that what the party needed at the moment was to unite members, especially those that feel aggrieved with the outcome of the primary election with the view to assuaging their feelings.

The governor, who recounted the gains recorded by the party and the painstaking effects of her founding members to keep the party afloat, assured members that the report of the committee would be implemented no matter how difficult it could be. Sule said:”When the primaries we conducted and having went through all the challenges we had, we started thinking of how to put together a highly respected team that will look into the complaints of the outcome of the primaries and be able to put recommendations that will be implementable and so, we decided to put together this team.

After we put the team together, we started having the challenges of who will be their chairman because looking at the composition of the team with the highly respected personalities on the team, we arrived at the choice of Dr Hassan Liman to be the chairman” “I am happy that the distinguished gentleman has been able to do justice to the job.

I have followed your activities and I have seen your various meetings and interactions with other distinguished members of the committee. I have watched the questions you have asked them and some of them came to talk to me directly; some phoned me to commend the committee on the way and the manner they have conducted themselves professionally. I am very happy. We are ever grateful for the wonderful job you have done”

Continuing, the governor said:”In this part of the world, everyone goes into election to win. You can see three people in the same family going for the same election and everyone is hoping to win and nobody is ready to lose. In a situation like that, it is always very difficult to approach someone, who lost that election, especially in the process where the election was not transparent or there were some issues. It is always difficult situation to handle but for you to achieve 95 per cent and for the aspirants to accept to appear before you, shows the level of respect they have for the committee and their commitment for the party” “We are one of the few states that have actually gotten to this stage.

There are some states that are actually having one problem or the other but we found ways to be able to get to where we are. So, I want to thank the aspirants and the stakeholders for their cooperation.

“At some point, some people were not patient. Some people actually wanted things done faster but we are taking one thing at a time and this committee report was one of the things we have been waiting for because we intend to implement this report no matter how difficult it may be except if the recommendations is saying that the governor should not re-contest but any other recommendations, you have so long as I and my partner-deputy governor are concernedno matter how difficult it may be, we will implement the report not for Sule, not for Emmanuel Akabe, but for the good of our party.

That is because it is important that our party get the best” “I want to thank you for abiding strictly by the terms of reference but I thank you more for getting a little bit outside the terms of reference because there are areas that you have gone a little bit outside the terms of reference in order to keep this party together because there are those that you have met that think they don’t have anything to do with this matter but you met them and you brought their views into the recommendations that is perfectly in order”.

Sule assured the people that ” immediately we are taking the first step which is to hand over the report to the chairman of the party because this is actually the work of the party that we are doing. I am the leader of the party and I believe very strongly that whatever that is good for this party, I am responsible and I will not shy away from my responsibility.

That is the reason I said the report should not be handed over to me but to the party” “The next thing is to implement the report because this party is built by so many people and we must work together to keep the party together very strongly. So it is our responsibility to keep the flag flying. We cannot come and meet the party and then kill it”, Sule said.

The governor therefore announced that the party would constitute the implementation committee to swing into action by way of implementing the report of the reconciliation committee to meet the goals and objectives of the party. Sule also announced that the governorship campaign council would be constituted to lead the campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections and the victory of the party in the state.

