2023: Nasarawa LP begins door-to-door campaign for Peter Obi

The Labour Party in Nasarawa State yesterday said it has commenced a door-to-door campaign programme across the 13 local government areas of the state to mobilise support for the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti.

In a chat with newsmen in Lafia, Chairman of Labour Party in the state, Alexander Emmanuel, said the party decided to embark on the exercise to garner support for its presidential candidate and his running mate, saying the party’s target was to garner 2 million votes for Obi and Datti ahead of the 2023 general election.

He commended stakeholders of the party both at the national and state levels for the successful conduct of the presidential campaign flag off last Saturday which was held in Lafia, the state capital.

The LP chairman also expressed gratitude to supporters of the party who came from all parts of Nigeria to show their love and support for the party.

