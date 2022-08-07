2023: Nasarawa youths organise one -million-man march for Obi

No fewer than 56 support groups across the 13 Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State yesterday held a one-million-man match in support of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi.

The groups included: Peter Obi Candidacy Movement, Women for Peter Obi, Peter Obi Ambassadors, Association of Peter Obi, Peter Obi Support Network, Nigeria Needs Peter Obi and Takeback Naija, Peter Obi Movement for President and many others.

The groups involved in the the One million match, matched from City Gate at College of Agriculture junction along Jos road in Lafia terminating at Lafia main market along Makurdi road, carried several placards with various inscriptions in support for Obi.

Speaking during the event, Spokesperson of the groups, Wilson Kingsley, said the people of the state were tired of the bad governance of the ruling All Progressives Congress led government at the federal and state levels which was why they came out in their numbers to support the former Anambra State governor.

He said: “These one million supporters are those who belong to the registered 56 groups across the 13 LGAs of the state. We are not campaigning at the moment because the Independent National Electoral Commission has not given a go-ahead. What we are doing today is a march to declare our support for Mr. Peter Obi.

“We are supporting him because we believe that he has the capacity and ability to take Nigeria to greater heights. We are tired of all the politicians who deceive us every election year, telling us that they will provide good governance but they never fulfil their promises.

“The present government has completely failed the citizens. They promised to provide security and ensure stability for our economy but everyone can see what Nigeria has become. Everything in the market has increased in price but the salary of workers did not increase.

“Our children have been at home for almost six months now because university lecturers are on strike but our leaders are not bothered about the situation because their children do not attend Nigerian schools. We are really tired of bad governance, so we are ready to effect a positive change in the country in 2023 using our permanent voter cards.”

Also speaking, Chairman of Labour Party in Nasarawa State, Alexander Emmanuel, said the One-million-man match was held to sensitise the people of the state on the need to elect credible leaders in the 2023 elections, and to prove a point to other political parties who had alleged that the Labour Party does not have a structure.

He expressed confidence that the party will win the 2023 presidential election and all elective positions in Nasarawa State, adding that the residents were tired of bad governance and were ready to vote for the party’s candidates in the coming elections.

He said: “We accepted the request of the support groups to embark on this sensitisation rally because I want the people to understand the need why they should elect credible leaders into office in 2023, and it is also to prove a point to other political parties who always say that our supporters are only on the social media.

“They usually say that our party does not have a structure but what I understand by the word structure, is the people. We are not worried about whatever they are saying because we have the people with us. In 2023, many of these bad leaders will be shocked because Nigerians are ready and waiting for them with their permanent voter cards.”

