2023: N’ASS’ll support INEC to conduct credible elections

The National Assembly yesterday promised to provide all necessary legislative and financial logistics needed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its bid to provide a secure and safe voting environment for credible elections.

The apex legislative body, which made this promise during a meeting of the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters and a delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, led by its Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, said that the ultimate aim of the legislative intervention was to foster democracy by ensuring electoral integrity and transparency in the conduct of elections.

Speaking at the event, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also emphasised the need for more polling units to be created to ensure voter safety and a better voting environment in Nigeria. He said the creation of more polling units across the country would facilitate ease of access and enable registered voters to exercise their civic rights of participating in elections. He said: “let me assure the Chairman of INEC and indeed Nigerians that the National Assembly will support INEC fully, completely and wholly in ensuring that we provide a better voting environment for our citizens.

