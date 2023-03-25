2023: National Tourism and Transpor tation Summit gets May 8 date

Organisers of the National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E) 2023, has announced a shift of date of the event. Earlier scheduled to hold between April 3 and 4 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, it would now hold between May 8 and 9 at the same venue. Disclosing this development, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Otunba Abiodun Odusanwa, who is also the President of Institute of Tourism Professional Nigeria (ITPN) and convener of the yearly summit and expo, said the present political situation of the country necessitated the change in date. Noting that the shift was to allow for the political environment to stablise and things to once again gain traction in the country. He expressed confidence that the economic and political space would stablise within the period to create conducive environment for the summit to hold. This year’s event is the sixth edition and has as theme, AfCFTA: Exploring Intra-African Trade, Tourism and Transportation Opportunities and Mitigating the Barriers to Collaboration. This has been the theme of the summit in the last two years as Odusanwo stressed that the reason for the recurring theme is to create awareness about the benefits of AfCFTA in order for the operators to explore its provisions. NTTS, a flagship event in the calendar of tourism and transportation sectors of the economy, has continued to stimulate industry stakeholders, to not only key into the value chain of the event’s content, but has created a platform for businesses to flourish and network as a B2B platform. It has also become a platform to bring together the different sub sectors of travel, transportation, aviation and allied sectors including government ministries, agencies, departments and parastatals. The summit will feature pre-event, Abuja City Walk, which holds on May 7 while the main summit and expo holds between May 8 and 9, with gala night, awards and investiture ceremony. While Abuja City Tour is bill for May 10.

