2023: National Women Leader APC, Dr Betta Edu Bags Ambassador Of APC Young Women Award, Donates 10m For Mobilization

All Progressives Congress National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu was today honoured as an ‘Ambassador’ of Young Women in APC by the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) in Abuja.

While delivering her address at the event, the president, Osamaye Seun Bosede said the honour was in recognition of the sterling achievements of Edu and her support for the growth of APC women across the 36 states of the federation including FCT.

“You are our mother and amazon, this award is in recognition of your outstanding support and contributions to the growth and development of millions of Progressive Young women forum in the APC and Nigeria. Your efforts at pushing women to achieve excellence are amazing and this is our modest efforts to appreciate you,” Osamaye said.

In her response, Dr Edu expressed her gratitude to the PYWF and enjoined them to massively mobilise support for the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

In her words, “The coming election will be largely determined by young people, we must all be ready to mobilize more than 20 million votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for him to win the presidential election.

“We have started ‘operation 1,000 young women per ward’ who will be anchors for young women in that ward. We must make it happen in our various wards in all the states”

During the ceremony, she donated the sum of N10 million to the youths to help state representatives of the Progressive Young Women Forum to mobilize young women in their respective states for the success of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election.

With the award, Edu is now an ambassador for millions of young women in APC.

The APC-PYWF is an APC women mobilization group with a membership of over 20 million young women between the ages of 18-40.

Dignitaries at the event include deputy national women leader, Hon Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, who spoke on the need for young women to take over the social media space and work for APC candidate, Tinubu.

National commissioner for Refugees, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, former APC National Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Umaru Baiwa, APC Women Leader, Hailmary Aipoh, Federal Character Commissioner representing Enugu State, Hon. Amb. Ginika Tor, hon Aisha Bakori and Other APC women stakeholders.

 

