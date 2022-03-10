News

2023: NCF, #EndSARS movement adopt ADC

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu has said the Nigeria Consultative Forum (NCF), #EndSARS Movement and others have adopted the ADC ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwosu also said the party is in talks with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with theaimof collaboratinginthe elections.

The National Chairman, who spoke yesterday when he received a senatorial aspirant on the ADC platform for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Paul Smith Obasi, said Nigeria would be “a superpower economy in 20 years if ADC wins the presidential election”.

Headded: “Weare working for the transformation of Nigeria. After 2023, we must be on a steady path of progress to ensure that we become a superpower economy. And that means there is going to be industrialisation( and) therewill be employment for youths. “We are meeting with the NLC, and the NLC is interested to work with progressive minds to birth a new Nigeria. NCF and leaders of consciencehaveendorsedADCas their party.”

He, however, said the party’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its partners is that 35 percent of all elective positions should be reserved for women and youths. According to Nwosu, ADC wants to use the FCT senatorial election as a signpost for new Nigeria. “He will not fail the people. The better days are coming. We want the youths who can make a difference in leadership. Obasi is going to work as a global citizen,” the chairman said. Nwosu blamed the problems of the country on bad leadership and said the time has come for Nigerians to reverse the trend.

 

