–ADC
News

2023: NCF, #EndSARS movement adopt ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu has said the Nigeria Consultative Forum (NCF), #EndSARS Movement and others have adopted the ADC ahead of the 2023 general election.

Nwosu also said the party is in talks with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with the aim of collaborating in the elections.

The National Chairman, who spoke Wednesday when he received a senatorial aspirant on the ADC platform for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Paul Smith Obasi, said Nigeria would be “a superpower economy in 20 years if ADC wins the presidential election”.

He added: “We are working for the transformation of Nigeria. After 2023, we must be on a steady path of progress to ensure that we become a superpower economy. And that means there is going to be industrialisation (and) there will be employment for youths.

“We are meeting with the NLC, and the NLC is interested to work with progressive minds to birth a new Nigeria. NCF and leaders of conscience have endorsed ADC as their party.”

He, however, said the party’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its partners is that 35 percent of all elective positions should be reserved for women and youths.

According to Nwosu, ADC wants to use the FCT senatorial election as a signpost for new Nigeria.

“He will not fail the people. The better days are coming. We want the youths who can make a difference in leadership. Obasi is going to work as a global citizen,” the chairman said.

Nwosu blamed the problems of the country on bad leadership and said the time has come for Nigerians to reverse the trend.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
News

Kankara: Buhari’s govt will continue to work hard at protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians following the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by bandits. “We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release,” the former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State tweeted […]
News

FEC okays N309.9b tax credit road contracts for Dangote Group

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…formalizes Police Special Services, approves N8.6b for health procurement …as President swears-in five perm secs The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhmmadu Buhari, has approved the award of a contract for the construction of five concrete roads totaling 274.9 kilometers across the country at the sum of N309, 917,717,251.35 to Dangote Group. Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica