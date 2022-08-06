2023: NCG inaugurates national exco for APC youth wing

The National Coalition Group (NCG), has inaugurated newly elected national executives to oversee the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign team for the 2023 general elections. Members of the national executives were sworn in by Mr. Francis Shoga, a representative of the NCG Board of Trustees (BOT) at the Tinubu campaign office in Wuse 2 Abuja on Friday.

In his remarks, Shoga urged the newly elected executives, who were drawn from all walks of life, to use their wealth of experience to initiate programmes and events that would not only educate, but enlighten Nigerians on why APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best man to lead Nigeria in 2023. The NCG had its elections on Monday after merging with other groups to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shetimma, who are running for the presidency on the platform of the APC succeed.

