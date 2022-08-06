News

2023: NCG inaugurates national exco for APC youth wing

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The National Coalition Group (NCG), has inaugurated newly elected national executives to oversee the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign team for the 2023 general elections. Members of the national executives were sworn in by Mr. Francis Shoga, a representative of the NCG Board of Trustees (BOT) at the Tinubu campaign office in Wuse 2 Abuja on Friday.

In his remarks, Shoga urged the newly elected executives, who were drawn from all walks of life, to use their wealth of experience to initiate programmes and events that would not only educate, but enlighten Nigerians on why APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best man to lead Nigeria in 2023. The NCG had its elections on Monday after merging with other groups to ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shetimma, who are running for the presidency on the platform of the APC succeed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WASSCE fraud: Delta sanctions 41 teachers, promotes one, threatens 14 schools

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Delta State government yesterday said it has sanctioned 41 teachers for promoting examination malpractice during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.   The affected teachers were to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years. […]
News

NCDC intensifies surveillance over Lassa Fever outbreak

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

In order to contain the spread of Lassa fever and curb unnecessary deaths, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday said it had intensified surveillance and response activities following the outbreaks of cases in Nigeria. In a statement from NCDC signed by its Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said contact tracing of all the […]
News

2023: Declare interest in Presidency, Enugu APC chair tells Igbo politicians

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Caretaker C o m m i t t e e Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has asked politicians of the South-East extraction with presidential ambition to begin to declare their interest ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwoye said the call had become necessary in view of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica