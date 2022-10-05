2023: Ndigbo in Lagos APC endorses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Ndigbo in Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to mobilize support for the actualization of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at a town hall meeting to declare support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, the apex leader of the group, Joe Igbokwe, said the presidential candidate of the ruling party is the best man to rule the country at this point in time.

Igbokwe said anyone that successfully governs Lagos State like Tinubu would effortlessly govern Nigeria. He challenged other presidential candidates to show their achievements to Nigerians.

The special adviser on drainage and water resources to Lagos State Governor said Ndigbo in Lagos State needed to protect their massive investments in the state as they have so much to gain by supporting Tinubu.

Igbokwe, however, lauded Tinubu for the support he had given to Ndigbo in Lagos State and urged Igbos in the state to not only support his presidential ambition but also support all APC candidates in the state, including the governor. He pledged that the APC would not fail Igbos if Tinubu wins the election. “Lagos is a 24-hour state and so anybody who has been governor in the state will not find it difficult to rule Nigeria.”

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Jude Idimogu, said that Tinubu remained the most experienced of the presidential candidates. He said that Igbos in Lagos State remained part of the party in leadership because they earned their living in the state and as such, must protect it.

Idimogu appealed to Nigerians to see that among the presidential candidates Tinubu remained the best in terms of competence and experience. He said, “For us, Asiwaju is the best and I don’t want to go to his antecedence because it is well-known but one thing you should know him for is that he is somebody who does not discriminate.

“He is somebody who is not biased about where you come from. He is somebody who is not a religious bigot. He is somebody who believes in what you can do. We will keep on saying that he is the best Nigeria is going to have.

“For me, the only thing Asiwaju wants to do now is to be a president of this nation and we are appealing to Nigerians to see that among the presidential candidates, he is the best man we have in terms of competence, experience and whatever you can think of. You can never match him because his antecedence is beyond the record.

“And besides, since 2007 he left office, this man is still very relevant in politics and the power game in Nigeria. Who among his peers since 2007 is still as relevant as Bola Ahmed Tinubu? That is to tell you how good this man is and he has been useful to the system. And the best thing we can do is to give him that support and that is why Ndigbo in Lagos State believes that Asiwaju would be good to us and will be to all Nigerians.”

On his part, the state chairman of the APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said with the massive turnout of Igbos in APC for the town hall meeting, the party has been reassured of their commitment and dedication. “Today is an affirmation to assure the APC that Igbos in Lagos state is for Asiwaju.”

The town hall meeting was attended massive crowd of Ndigbo in APC from the 20 local government areas and the 37 local council development areas of the state. It was a carnival of sorts as members of the group were seen in different regalia, dancing to songs while others were singing and chanting songs in praise of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

