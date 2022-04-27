News

2023: NDLEA seeks approval to subject Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu, others to drug test

The NDLEA boss who was speaking during the 1st quarter award ceremony of the agency in Abuja explained that drug test is necessary to ensure that politicians vested with important national offices do not use budgetary allocations to go and buy cocaine or metamiphamine instead of providing needed services for the masses.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is seeking the approval of political parties to subject presidential aspirants to a drug test.

NDLEA chairman and chief executive officer, Buba Marwa, wrote a letter to the chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Sen Abdullahi Adamu, requesting that officials of the NDLEA be given access to conduct drug integrity testing for the politicians seeking various offices in the country.

The APC has announced dates for its various primaries with the presidential slated for May 30.

Marwa said that when it is the turn of the PDP and other political parties to conduct their primaries, he would also write the national chairmen and request that operatives of NDLEA be allowed to conduct drug integrity tests on politicians aspiring for higher offices.

The NDLEA boss who was speaking during the 1st quarter award ceremony of the agency in Abuja explained that drug test is necessary to ensure that politicians vested with important national offices do not use budgetary allocations to go and buy cocaine or metamiphamine instead of providing needed services for the masses.

Last year, aspirants vying for Philippine’s presidency all consented to a drug test, a move that later emboldened the country to make drug testing mandatory for contesting an election.

A former chief of the Philippine National Police, Senator Ronald “Bato” said the drug tests are “necessary” likening presidential contest to security guards seeking to protect the country’s sovereignty.

“It should be! If security guards wanting to guard establishments are required to have drug tests, aspiring presidents who want to ensure the country’s safety should not be exempted. That would be unfair,” he said

 

