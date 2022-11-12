2023: Ndokwa Nation suffered under PDP- Delta LP Candidate, Pela

The Delta State Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Deacon Kennedy Kawhariebie Pela, yesterday lamented the abandonment and long suffering of Ndokwa people under the reign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State, vowing to turn their fortunes around when he assumes office as the governor. Pela revealed this in an interview during a reception hosted by LP Chieftain in Ndokwa Nation and member of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Kenneth Olise, in Ndemili community of the state.

He said; “Today is a special day that God made for us to be hosted by our indefatigable leader and a noble son of Ndokwa Nation, a great leader of our party Chief Kenneth Olise. First I wish to let you know that the Ndokwa Nation is very strategic in the economic prosperity and development of Nigeria as a whole and the second largest in terms of landmass and population in Delta State.’’ He vowed that; ‘‘Ndokwa Nation will receive utmost attention from me on day one in office so that we can pursue proper development and bring prosperity to all of you in every section of our state.”

Earlier, the LP chieftain and member of the Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Kenneth Olise, while thanking the Delta State LP Gubernatorial Candidate for honouring the reception, described Pela as a very credible person that also has a solid technocrat, Prof. (Mrs.) Nwabogo Umukoro from Ndokwa Nation, as his deputy.

