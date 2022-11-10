2023: NEDG postpones presidential debates

The Nigeria Election Debates Group (NEDG) has postponed the series of debates scheduled for the presidential candidates and their running mates preparatory to the 2023 general elections. The NEDG said that the debates earlier scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, will now commence some time in December.

The postponement, according to the group, followed the unfortunate developments at the Town Hall meeting hosted by Arise Television on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The meeting featured three presidential candidates namely Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party). However, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the session.

The NEDG said that while it does not want to be a judge or prosecutor of any person, group or organisation involved in hosting debates, the immediate impact of that event calls for concern and has made it necessary for it to make public its views on the issues of debates, politics and the entrenchment of a democratic culture in Nigeria.

“This postponement brings the debates close to a period when political parties are neck deep in their rallies and may find it difficult to be drawn away from its political schedules. We prevail on all political parties to endeavour to make time to present their candidates for the debates as any act of evasion reveals the inherent characteristics of dictatorship in a democratic dispensation,” the group said.

