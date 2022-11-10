News

2023: NEDG postpones presidential debates

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Election Debates Group (NEDG) has postponed the series of debates scheduled for the presidential candidates and their running mates preparatory to the 2023 general elections. The NEDG said that the debates earlier scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, will now commence some time in December.

The postponement, according to the group, followed the unfortunate developments at the Town Hall meeting hosted by Arise Television on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The meeting featured three presidential candidates namely Peter Obi of the Labour Party; Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party) and Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party). However, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the session.

The NEDG said that while it does not want to be a judge or prosecutor of any person, group or organisation involved in hosting debates, the immediate impact of that event calls for concern and has made it necessary for it to make public its views on the issues of debates, politics and the entrenchment of a democratic culture in Nigeria.

“This postponement brings the debates close to a period when political parties are neck deep in their rallies and may find it difficult to be drawn away from its political schedules. We prevail on all political parties to endeavour to make time to present their candidates for the debates as any act of evasion reveals the inherent characteristics of dictatorship in a democratic dispensation,” the group said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CABINET RESHUFFLE: GOV EMMANUEL SWEARS IN 4 COMMISSIONERS, 5 PERM SECTS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Lists of Commissioners and their portfolios Governor Udom Emmanuel has sworn in four new Commissioner designates and five new permanent secretaries into Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and Akwa Ibom State Civil Service respectively. The Commissioner designates are Uko Udom SAN, Dr. John James Etim, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet and Pastor Umo Eno. The Permanent Secretaries […]

General Ibrahim Atttahiru)
News

Late COAS: Nigerian Air Force conducts safety audit of platforms

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Worried by the recurrence of air crashes involving its platforms, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has “constituted a Committee of serving and retired senior officers to conduct a safety audit of all (its) operational and engineering units”. The development comes few days after a NAF aircraft conveying a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. […]
News

NBA President, Akpata, absent at  Body of Benchers’ meeting

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata was Tuesday  absent at the meeting of the  Body of Benchers (BOB) held in Abuja. The meeting, which was held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Jabi, Abuja, was well attended by key stakeholders in the legal profession, including the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica