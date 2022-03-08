2023: Need for S’East, N’East and N’Central political cooperation and understanding

T he sharing of power has been a major source of conflicts from time immemorial and this is not exclusive to Nigeria. What makes Nigeria’s case peculiar is the deep conflict of interest of our current political elites whose actions are more persuaded by their personal conflicted interests, rather than of national interests.

Even the late General Sani Abacha whom we demonize as ‘maximum leader’ understood the need for equitable power sharing and political harmonization which was reflected in the 1995 Constitution he midwifed.

Many years after Abacha’s death we are still having a crisis of zoning which ought not to be if the politics of compromise and harmonisation were the strong suits of our political actors. 2023 presents another test case for us, especially now that our nation is deeply challenged on all fronts and we need to get it right to stabilize our fractured federation.

The North Central, North East and South East are in the same tea cup and therefore must seek political cooperation that will harmonise their interest in Nigeria’s political calculation to stop what I consider the burgeoning political hegemony of the South West and North West. Dr Udenta gave life to this conversation in his television interview with ‘Arise TV’ and I think everyone affectionately about Nigeria should join in the debate with the hope that the outcome will help shape the future.

Whatever is the argument, I will urge our politicians to put the peace, safety and stability of the country first. If Nigeria fails, we all fail. Without hiding anything, the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari is ridiculous. It’s self-involved. It’s long winded and fatuous.

It’s nothing so different from the fading old man who leads it. I never for once thought I would live in a country where life is as cheap as it is today in Nigeria. Every single day bandits and none state actors murder citizens in their hundreds. You wake up in the morning to a four-kilometre line of cars queuing to get petrol and end up spending close to two days to reach the fuel pump.

No light, no water and no security of lives and property and come to think of it we are in a debt trap that we most recently walked away from. A post Buhari president must be a leader with the character, competence, compassion and experience to stabilize the country. It must be a leader with the competence to build a productive economy that will create jobs for our youths who have lost hope in the country.

A post Buhari president must not be another polarising factor but a leader with the compassion to unite the country. Nigeria will need a president who understands the urgency of the time because Nigeria is running out of time. I see such capacity in some of the aspiring candidates from the South East, North East and North Central geopolitical zones.

Nigeria’s national motto is ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress’. I think all Nigerian politicians must imbibe and shout those words. Those are words that should reflect our thoughts whether as politicians, elites or ordinary folks.

We must never forget we are brothers of a common country with our history and future intertwined. Rather than trying to dominate the other, we should seek to cooperate with each other. We should seek reconciliation and not domination of a faction.

The conspiracy of the South West and North West to dominate and subjugate the rest of the country must be resisted by all. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, one of our founding fathers shared much advice on unity and patriotism.

At independence, Azikiwe would easily have become the Prime Minister of Nigeria by accepting to forge an alliance with the Action Congress. Azikiwe rejected Awolowo’s overture in the interest of peace, unity, faith and progress of the country.

Defeating the Hausa-Fulani or building a Nigeria where the North will be dominated by the South as contemplated by Chief Awolowo wasn’t his ambition. And no nationalist will contemplate such an absurdity. Once again, Nigeria is at a crossroad and we seem to lack men like Azikiwe who are honest, fair and just.

Now it’s so obvious that the buffoonery of the political class is a peril to the rest of us and seeking justice and fairness from them is delusional, hence I welcome honest intervention in the affairs of the nation; his knowledge. Turning the issue of zoning into a crisis is on purpose.

For obvious reasons, the two major political parties have chosen to be feeble and deflective on the issue. The Southern Governors’ Forum’s position on the issue of zoning is at best unserious, concealing and deflective too. The forum wants power rotated to the South which is good but why silent on where in the South they want the power to be rotated to?

Decisions on power sharing must be categorical to serve the purpose of nation building especially when the issue is about bringing back peace and coexistence amongst Nigerians, and love for country, restoration of hope to the weak, the traumatised and deprived people and providing mutual respect amongst all citizens. If APC and PDP are serious and honest about zoning they should be clear on it while also resisting the South West and North West hegemony.

It’s both repulsive and immoral for anyone from either the South West or North West to put his name on the ballot in the 2023 presidential election when the South East, North East and North Central have not produced a president since the inception of this republic.

PDP in particular should not be in a dilemma on this because they must reach a decision to zone the Presidency to either the South East or North East. With Prof Iyoricha Ayu secured as National Chairman, the North Central Zone is cancelled. My advice to APC that claimed it is zoning the presidency to the South is to be clear on where they are zoning the ticket to in the South because the South encompasses three non-monolithic zones.

If the position of president is not zoned to the South East by the two major political parties, I will have no problem with a sound and solid candidate from the North East. Both the South East and North East have compelling arguments on why they should produce the next president. Between 1999 to date, the South West for instance could boast of sixteen years of presidential journey.

In like manner the North West which had produced President Umaru Yar’Adua and now President Muhammadu Buhari who will be ending his second term of eight years by 2023.

This is a world of compensation. Those who would not be dominated must not consent to the domination of others. Those who deny others of inclusion deserve it not for themselves and under a just God cannot retain to hold others in subjugation.

The politics of Nigeria requires compensation and consensus. We need men without pretentious patriotism. Our politics must not be about pride, ego or prestige but about consensus building and harmonization, like the political harmonisation that led to the emergence of two candidates from the South West in 1999.

The South East and the rest of the country fairly conceded power to the South West hence my dismay by the desperation of BAT. He should ordinarily be a statesman and in the forefront of ensuring equity and justice reigns. Defeating the Igbo and treating them as if they are not co-owners of Nigeria shouldn’t be his overriding ambition.

We need to deeply reflect on our common existence as a nation as we are challenged on many fronts. We must continue to speak to the conscience of all our brothers reminding them we are all brothers of a common country and as such must be fair and just to one another.

Sometimes the truth we speak may be bitter and the justice we demand hurts, but they remain the truth and justice that will heal our broken nation.

