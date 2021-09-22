–ADC
2023: NEF creating North, South dichotomy –ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a swipe at the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), accusing the group of creating a dichotomy between North and South of the country.

 

NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, over the weekend boasted that the North would not concede the presidency to the South in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure expires because its controls the majority votes.

 

But in a statement by its National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, on Tuesday, the ADC slammed the northern group for its position on the 2023 presidency.

 

The opposition party said by reducing one’s “knowledge to North and South thinking creates the kind of dichotomy that impedes development and the kind of national cohesion needed to leverage the various people”.

 

Nwosu called on the elite to act as “unifiers so that we can build a nation that is able to employ our rich diversity values for quality and endearing public policies”.

 

He said in a multi ethnic country like Nigeria “it is important we give everyone a sense of belonging to build a united country”.

 

The chairman believes the Northern group is “aiming to use the gaps in the democratic process to dominate others or threaten them hurts everyone”. Nwosu added,

 

“We need to develop an elite culture that is beyond myopic prism. “Our elites should really begin to challenge the status quo so that we can inspire our youths towards a direction that creates harmony, prosperity, security, peace and opportunities for all.

 

“Hakeem and many of our elites in the public space should realise that they model the way for all  others especially the youths each time they mount any podium.”

