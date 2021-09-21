News

2023: NEF creating north, south dichotomy – ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a swipe at the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), and accused the group of creating a dichotomy between north and south.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, stated that the Northern group is exploiting the gaps in democratic process to dominate others.

Nwosu, who was reacting to the statement credited to the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed that the North controls the majority of the votes and will decide who becomes president in 2023, noted that reducing one’s “knowledge to north and south thinking creates the kind of dichotomy that impedes development and the kind of national cohesion needed to leverage our various people.”

He argued that for one section of the country to hold onto leadership for too long gives room to poverty, insecurity and division.

Nwosu called on the elites to act as “unifiers so that we can build a nation that is able to employ our rich diversity values for quality and endearing public policies,” adding that in a multi ethnic country like Nigeria, “it is important we give everyone a sense of belonging to build a united country.

“I feel seriously that aiming to use the gaps in the democratic process to dominate others or threaten them hurts everyone.

“We need to develop an elite culture that is beyond myopic prism.

“Our elites should really begin to challenge the status quo so that we can inspire our youths towards a direction that creates harmony, prosperity, security, peace and opportunities for all.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hajj 2020 cancellation: OGSG assures pilgrims of safety of their deposits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the cancellation of international pilgrims from participating in year 2020 Hajj, as announced by Saudi Authority, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) has assured all intending pilgrims from the state of safety of their initial Hajj deposit with the Board.   According to a statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji […]
News

14 communities to benefit from vocational education in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Indications have emerged that some youths from no fewer than 14 communities in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State are to benefit from the empowerment programmes initiated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the auspices of the Tropical Gate Foundation. Already, a database had been set up to identify talented youths in the area […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: Don’t mix COVID-19 vaccine brands

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as 176,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive Nigeria Wednesday …extends administration of 2nd batch vaccines to August 19 As the Federal Government gears up to begin inoculation of the second round of COVID-19 vaccines received as donations, Nigerians have been warned not to mix or receive more than one brand of the vaccines. Executive Director, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica