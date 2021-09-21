2023: NEF creating north, south dichotomy – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a swipe at the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), and accused the group of creating a dichotomy between north and south.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, stated that the Northern group is exploiting the gaps in democratic process to dominate others.

Nwosu, who was reacting to the statement credited to the NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed that the North controls the majority of the votes and will decide who becomes president in 2023, noted that reducing one’s “knowledge to north and south thinking creates the kind of dichotomy that impedes development and the kind of national cohesion needed to leverage our various people.”

He argued that for one section of the country to hold onto leadership for too long gives room to poverty, insecurity and division.

Nwosu called on the elites to act as “unifiers so that we can build a nation that is able to employ our rich diversity values for quality and endearing public policies,” adding that in a multi ethnic country like Nigeria, “it is important we give everyone a sense of belonging to build a united country.

“I feel seriously that aiming to use the gaps in the democratic process to dominate others or threaten them hurts everyone.

“We need to develop an elite culture that is beyond myopic prism.

“Our elites should really begin to challenge the status quo so that we can inspire our youths towards a direction that creates harmony, prosperity, security, peace and opportunities for all.”