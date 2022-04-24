News

2023: NEF rejects Ango Abudulahi’s consensus, says forum is apolitical

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has distanced itself from the endorsement of Northern presidential consensus aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group in a statement Sunday signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the forum is not affiliated with any political party or aspirant and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections.

Baba-Ahmed said: “It is important to make clear that the entire process did not involve the Northern Elders Forum as a group, and is not a product of the group. Professor Ango Abdullahi is free to undertake any lawful activity as a citizen, and genuine misinterpretations of his role are understandable. Northern Elders Forum is not affiliated with any political party or aspirant and is strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of the best leaders in the 2023 elections.

“It has also remained consistent in its conviction that all parts of the country should play their parts freely, unhindered by restrictions which offend principles of inclusion and fairness. The Forum believes it has excellent candidates whose fate should be left to party delegates and voters to decide. The Forum remains united behind the protection and projection of interests of the North and Nigeria, and will play its role as it has done whenever circumstances demand.”

Baba-Ahmed said the convener of the forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who announced the consensus aspirants, did not act on behalf of the forum.

“It has become necessary to address the impression created in part by mischief and in part by genuine confusion over the role of the Convener of Northern Elders Forum, in the efforts to create consensus among four aspirants for the Presidential ticket of the PDP.

 “The idea to attempt to engineer a consensus among the aspirants was that of the aspirants themselves. Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed, former Senate President A.B. Saraki and Mallam Mohammed Hayatudeen had informed President Badamasi Babangida of their intention and requested elderly intervention and advice in the event that their efforts failed to produce consensus.

“President Babangida in turn requested Professor Ango Abdullahi in his individual capacity to design and manage a process that could improve a consensus agreement among the four aspirants. Professor Ango Abdullahi concluded that assignment and released a detailed report and recommendation, signing it in his individual capacity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Group endorses Nwajiuba for president

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

A group, under the umbrella of the Young Nigerian Voices, has joined the call for the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to run for the Presidency in 2023. South-East Coordinator of the group, Prince Collins Enwere declared the support for Nwajiuba at a media briefing held in Owerri, Imo State capital. Enwere urged […]
News

Sanwo-Olu pardons Funke Akindele, husband, releases 56 inmates

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, granted state pardon to Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for offences related to the disobedience of COVID-19 lockdown regulations. In a statement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the governor acted based […]
News

NIS stops 58 UK-bound doctors at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stopped 58 doctors from travelling to the United Kingdom. The doctors were stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Friday. According to the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, 56 of the 58 doctors billed to be airlifted to the UK on a special flight for a “training programme” in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica