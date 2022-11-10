2023: NESG cancels debate for presidential candidates

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has cancelled its planned debate tagged National Economic Summit (NES#28) for presidential candidates next week in Abuja. In place of debate, NESG said it would organise a town hall meeting for the presidential candidates at a later date. Chairman, Asue Ighodalo, confirmed the change of plan on Wednesday while responding to an inquiry on how NESG intended to interrogate political parties’ presidential candidates about their economic policies ahead of the general elections.

The occasion was the pre-press briefing to herald NES# 28 billed for next week November 14 and 15. While agreeing that there must be a minimum level of issues, which presidential aspirants must sign on to, Ighodalo said NESG had hoped there was going to be a debate, adding that the prevailing atmosphere wasn’t comfortable for it anymore. He said: “However we are planning a town hall arrangement. It’s fundamental each aspirant tells Nigerians how he intends to tackle each sector of the economy.”

