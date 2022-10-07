Business

2023: New president’s 1st 100 days’ reforms crucial to growth –Teriba

Posted on

As election campaigns begin in earnest, foremost economist, Dr. Ayo Teriba, has hinted that the decisions of the new president during his first 100 days in office in 2023 will mean a lot to recalibrating the economy for good. He said the period would be crucial in shaping Nigeria’s economic outlook then and beyond.

This, he said, should be done by readdressing policies that are currently brewing uncertainty in the economy, just as the tensions among institutional investors, private sector operators, and international communities should be doused.

Specifically, the top economist touched on government’s debts, low revenue drive, tax waivers, oil thefts, foreign exchange (FX) crisis and subsidy on petroleum products importation. Teriba, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, in a chat with New Telegraph, said that private sector and institutional investors were concerned with the machinery the incoming president would be putting in place in the first 100 days towards turning the country’s economy to a productive one.

The economist, who is also the Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Economic and Statistics Committee, explained that Nigerians were concerned about the ripples in the country’s economy and how it will be addressed head-on to meet their yearnings in 2023 and beyond. According to him, “we are concerned with what the incoming president is going to do over the policy of uncertainty in the country’s economy. “If you look at government’s revenue generation, when you look at government’s debts, when you look at the conversion absurdity; monetary policy, trade policy or exchange rate policy, each presents significant level of uncertainty.

“So, the people who wish to access the outlook of the economy are hype on what the incoming president is going to do on our battered economy for growth and stability.” Speaking on leakages in the economy, Teriba said: “In the past, for example, the slump in oil prices. Yes, they said there were leakages in government’s revenue generation. But today, even if you look at the official document of Medium Term Expenditure Framework, for example, the Minister of Finance had told us the subsidy on fuel might be more than N6 trillion next year. “That is money that could have come in as revenue but will not come in as such.

“So it’s not that government doesn’t have revenue, as much as N6 trillion may leak and then, if you add another component that is official, duty, tax and waivers, another N6 trillion. “And government said N12 trillion would be borrowed next year, if you didn’t allow the subsidy and you didn’t allow the tax waivers, we would not need borrowing a dime. “Those are the two examples. And the third one is oil thefts, estimate being available put our revenue losses from oil thefts at $6 billion to $10 billion per year. So we are looking at another N5 trillion. “That is revenue that would come in, but may not, except we are able to stop the oil thefts.

“And the fourth leakage is the preference of the CBN for a preferred exchange rate, an exchange rate that is well below the market exchange rates. “Which means that those who have access to the foreign exchange at that rates are simply being subsidised by the government. “So how are you going to deal with these leakages in circulation? But it seems that if we can deal with this leakages, of course,there will be strong interest behind each of the four types, whether you are talking of the duty waivers, you are talking of the subsidy or you are talking of the oil thefts, or you are talking of the foreign exchange. “If you are able to deal with that, you will be able to rescue something more than N20 trillion with which you can fund many of the things Nigerians aspire for.” On the high cost of governance, the foremost economist stated that “I tend to bring this up because it’s a recurring decimal.

The cost of governance in Nigeria is way too high and we cannot afford it anymore, the cost of the civil service and the cost of the National Assembly if we saved the money and add to the recurrent expenditures we would have to build up our revenue base. “And on the other hand, we do have lots of idle assets, railway lines, silos for grains storage, refineries, all kinds of things we can monetise if we concessioned them out and we get the private sector to get involved in their utilisation and their refurbishment so many things like that. “Am wondering from your perspective, what would be the priorities of the incoming president’s 100 days in office. What should Nigerians be looking out for? And to let us know we are in a new regime in this country.”

 

Our Reporters

